  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Bashkia Himare, Albania

Duplex 1 bedroom in Palase, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/7
Duplex for sale in Square Village with a total area of 79.51 m2 Located on Drymades beach…
$373,173
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Qeparo, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Qeparo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 2+1+3 in Qeparo for sale! In one of the pearls of the Albanian coast, the Stone Vill…
$396,001
Properties features in Bashkia Himare, Albania

