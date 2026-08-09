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Duplexes in Tirana Municipality, Albania

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20 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale with a pool in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 427.45 m2, of wh…
$278,467
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex 2+1+2 for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The apartment has a surface area of 167.02m2, …
$273,706
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
In a new residence very close to the Palace of the Brigades in Tirana and the Elbasani road,…
$686,610
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with pool for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 475.5 m2, of which…
$325,154
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/7
Duplex for sale at Kodra e Diellit 2 Residence Total area 170 m2 It is organized into a livi…
$361,060
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 178 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana, near the Artifici…
$484,740
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 10/12
A unique duplex apartment is offered for sale, positioned on the top two floors of one of th…
$582,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Linze, Albania
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Linze, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 5
✅ Selling price: 650,000 Euros ✅ Location: In the Fresku area, Linzë, Dajt ✅ Total area: 450…
$749,979
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1+3 in Kodra e Diellit Residence for sale! The duplex is located in one of the new…
$430,942
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with pool for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 475.5 m2, of which…
$335,684
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
A duplex apartment with a total area of 118 m² is offered for sale, located on Rruga e Qelqi…
$163,986
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mjull Bathore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
See Hena Residence is a unique project, conceived according to the philosophy of making your…
$460,060
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 13/14
In the heart of Tirana, in one of the most sought-after areas of Shallvaret, a Duplex is for…
$722,119
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex for sale 2+1+3+Verande in Residence Kodra Diellit 1. The apartment has a total area o…
$295,836
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
Duplex apartment for sale on Bajram Curri Boulevard. The apartment is located in a new build…
$133,941
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex in Kodra e Diellit 2 for sale! In the newest project of Residence Kodra e Diellit 2,…
$312,142
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 2+1+2 for Sale🔥 📍Kodra e Diellit 1, Tirana 📐 Area 112.8m2 📐 Veranda 4.5m2 🏢 Floor 0…
$250,412
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex 3+1+3 for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The apartment has a surface area of 232.38m2, …
$445,569
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 10/10
We have a 3+1+3 typology duplex for sale located at Willson Square, Block. Information abou…
$1,51M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lanabregas Shtepeza, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lanabregas Shtepeza, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex/Penthouse with fantastic view in Linze for sale! The apartment is located in an exclu…
$481,206
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch

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