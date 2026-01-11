Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Farke, Albania

12 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mjull Bathore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
See Hena Residence is a unique project, conceived according to the philosophy of making your…
$460,060
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/7
Duplex for sale at Kodra e Diellit 2 Residence Total area 170 m2 It is organized into a livi…
$361,060
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1+3 in Kodra e Diellit Residence for sale! The duplex is located in one of the new…
$430,942
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex for sale 2+1+3+Verande in Residence Kodra Diellit 1. The apartment has a total area o…
$295,836
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/7
Duplex 3+1+3 + veranda at Kodra e Diellit 2 for sale! At Kodra e Diellit 2 Residence, we of…
$406,483
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale with a pool in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 427.45 m2, of wh…
$278,467
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex in Kodra e Diellit 2 for sale! In the newest project of Residence Kodra e Diellit 2,…
$312,142
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with pool for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 475.5 m2, of which…
$325,154
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 2+1+2 for Sale🔥 📍Kodra e Diellit 1, Tirana 📐 Area 112.8m2 📐 Veranda 4.5m2 🏢 Floor 0…
$250,412
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex 3+1+3 for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The apartment has a surface area of 232.38m2, …
$445,569
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with pool for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 475.5 m2, of which…
$335,684
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex 2+1+2 for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The apartment has a surface area of 167.02m2, …
$273,706
