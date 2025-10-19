Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Orikum, Albania

11 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$240,667
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$213,863
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$366,342
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$219,986
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$240,505
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury sea-front property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort…
$260,986
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$363,695
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$215,242
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$215,284
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
✅ Basic surface price: 3500 Euro/m2 ✅ Location: Radhimë, Vlorë ✅ Total area: 60m2 ✅ Net area…
$1
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
