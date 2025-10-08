Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

1 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE The duplex is divided into a 30.5m2 downstairs and a 16m2 upstairs. …
$97,981
