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Duplexes in Himare, Albania

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5 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Palase, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/7
Duplex for sale in Square Village with a total area of 79.51 m2 Located on Drymades beach…
$373,173
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Qeparo, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Qeparo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
In the heart of the Albanian Riviera, inside the modern residence "Stone Village" in Qeparo,…
$388,737
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Qeparo, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Qeparo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 2+1+3 in Qeparo for sale! In one of the pearls of the Albanian coast, the Stone Vill…
$396,001
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3
We have Duplex 2+1+2 for sale in the elite residence Sun Palace Vlora, one of the most sough…
$882,698
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 3
We have Duplex 3+1+2 for sale in the elite residence Sun Palace Vlore, one of the most sough…
$965,455
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
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