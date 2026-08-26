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Residential properties for sale in Njesia Administrative Nr 2, Albania

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apartments
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6 properties total found
House in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
House
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
$525
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
$101 096
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments are for sale in a building under construction. Completion is scheduled for 2026. …
$117 162
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 bedroom apartment in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 8/8
$99 676
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Apartment in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Located in one of the most dynamically developing areas in Tirana, at the Kamza bend, this n…
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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1 bedroom apartment in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments are for sale in a building under construction. Completion is scheduled for 2026. …
$93 729
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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