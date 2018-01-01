  1. Realting.com
ул. Бакалинская, д.64/3, кв.151
;
Udomo
Real estate agency
2012
English, Русский
Company description

Udomo real estate agency provides a full range of services in the real estate market.

For 9 years of successful work the agency has established itself as a reliable professional community.

Experts of the company are carefully selected and ready to conduct transactions of any complexity. In our work we use modern technologies for analytics, advertising and transactions.

Partnerships with major banks, construction and investment companies, as well as constant work to improve our quality of work and professionalism, allow us to meet the interests of each client.

Thank you for choosing our company!

Services

Udomo Company provides all kinds of consulting, informational, legal and other services, carries out all kinds of transactions with residential and commercial real estate, transactions with individual residential houses and land plots, with equity participation in construction and other services. Legal security is guaranteed.

