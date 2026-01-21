Apartment in a new building Time square 11 in BKK3, Phnom Penh

Time Square 11, also known as Time Castle XI, represents the next generation of urban living in the heart of BKK3. Developed by the renowned Megakim World Corp, this 39-floor contemporary icon is designed for those who want to experience the vibrant mix of international and local cultures that defines Phnom Penh today. It offers a unique opportunity to live next to the premium BKK1 district while enjoying much more affordable entry prices, essentially providing double the value for your investment.



The building features a sophisticated architectural design with a sky bridge that flows throughout the structure, leading to a spectacular collection of rooftop facilities. The project is meticulously planned to separate living, parking, and leisure areas for maximum comfort and security.



Floor Distribution and Infrastructure:



* Ground Floor: Elegant main lobby and reception area.

* Floors 2 to 6: Five dedicated levels of secure car parking.

* Floors 7 to 39: Residential "Classic Floors" featuring stylish 1 and 2 bedroom units.

* Rooftop (RF): A premium facility hub including a sky lounge, sky pool, sky gym, sky yard, kid’s room, pool lounge, and island deck.



The residential units are inspired by global luxury brands, offering a variety of sizes to suit different investment and lifestyle needs:



* Hermes Units (2 Bedrooms): The flagship residential offering, featuring spacious 2-bedroom layouts at 75 sqm

* Chanel Units (1 Bedroom): Premium 1-bedroom living with 50 square meters of space.

* Prada Units (1 Bedroom): Comfortable and stylish 1-bedroom designs at 45 square meters.

* Gucci Units (1 Bedroom): Efficiently designed 1-bedroom options at 38 square meters.

* Dior Units (1 Bedroom): Cozy and modern 1-bedroom living at 35 square meters.



Investment Highlights:



* Prime BKK3 location with high rental demand and limited high-rise competition in the immediate area.

* Full range of lifestyle amenities including a 39th-floor sky pool and gym with panoramic city views.

* Strong developer track record with a 100 percent completion rate on all previous Time Square projects.

* Flexible payment terms and strategic positioning for capital appreciation.



Whether you are looking for a high-yield investment or a modern home in a neighborhood that never sleeps, Time Square 11 offers the perfect balance of luxury, location, and affordability.



Secure your future in BKK3’s most anticipated residential tower at the best possible entry price—contact our team today to lock in your investment before the special offer expires.