Monte-Life Real estate agency Agentstvo nedvizhimosti

Montenegro, 85310 Montenegro Budva, Lazi Lamela 1, stan 1
Real estate agency
2012
English, Русский, Crnogorski
нет
Company description
The Monte-Life Agency has a 10-year experience in the real estate market of Montenegro. We have an extensive property database throughout the whole country: studio apartments, houses, high-end accommodation, hotels, boutique villas, investment projects, and construction sites. We accompany our clients at every stage of a transaction, assist with legal paperwork and obtaining a residence permit. Montenegro is a country with enormous potential. Buying real estate here is not only a great investment but also an opportunity for a stable rental income. We will be happy to have you as our client!
Services
We provide our clients with complex follow-up support at each step of the process. The most favorable terms of real estate transactions! Full legal support and advice on the purchase, sale, registration, and rental of immovables. Assistance in obtaining a permanent and/or temporary residence permit in Montenegro. Notarial and legal support at your service.
Our agents in Montenegro
Cvetlana Konyuhova
Cvetlana Konyuhova
9 properties
Agencies nearby
Vector Estate Montenegro
73 properties

Vector Estate Montenegro was founded in 2006 and is a team of professionals, the experience of each employee is at least 7 years of practical work in the territory of the Republic of Montenegro in the field of real estate, legal issues, and the tourism industry. Our company implements a number of programs with the support of the Ministry of Development of the Republic of Montenegro.

Vector Estate Montenegro is the only representative of more than 70 developer companies that implement their projects in the Republic of Montenegro. The company has an exclusive (including closed) database of facilities in Montenegro. An individual approach to each client allows us to protect only his interests.

Vector Estate Montenegro has its own staff of lawyers, which guarantees, including financially, a successful outcome of the transaction. The company has an office in Montenegro and representative offices in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan.

Kamin nekretnine Budva
4 properties

Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away from Herceg Novi to Ulcinj and entire Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, etc. Considering the long experience in dealing with real estate, "KAMIN" agency has gained business partners in Montenegro and in the former countries of the Soviet Union, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Poland, Hungary, France, etc., with whom we have a very successful cooperation. There are over 2000 real estate in our offer: houses, apartments, plots, hotels, motels, villas, office spaces and investment projects waiting for new investors. As a serious agency, we aspire to expand our offer, so we can accomplish the best possible way to meet our customers and clients needs and wishes to entrust us their real estate, so we can present, advertise and sell them, which is mutually satisfactory goal. In addition, we are providing customers the best terms for sale and purchase the real estate. We connect buyers and sellers so that they can discuss the details of the property.

TRADEGORIA
2 291 property

The company Tradegoria offers for sale land, residential and commercial property for investment, business, permanent residence and seasonal recreation. We provide clients with reliable and detailed information on all categories of real estate, legal support of the transaction from «a» to «z» and comprehensive personal support after the purchase of the object.

Cooperation with the company Tradegoria is a guarantee of a reliable and profitable transaction. Among our competitive advantages:

Many years of practical experience in the country’s market; Impeccable reputation in the professional community and among customers; We work without intermediaries - allows our customers to buy cheap property in Montenegro; High professionalism of employees: realtors, lawyers, translators; Thorough knowledge of the legislation of Montenegro, features of registration and registration of real estate, as well as its "pitfalls"; Constant monitoring of the availability of discounts on all types of real estate and promptly informing our clients about them; Assistance in the selection of real estate with analysis of the positive and negative aspects of the object, infrastructure, location, etc.; Availability of a special personal customer support program, including after-sales service in arrangement and adaptation in a new country (you will be able to independently control the process at all stages of the transaction).

Montenegro has become the main address of the world, because it is the most beautiful place on Earth, where you can live comfortably and spend your holidays, where you can and should buy property, either for rent or for profitable resale in the future. Today Montenegro is an economically prosperous and politically stable region with a warm climate and amazing nature. It is the best choice for adherents of the European lifestyle, for those who appreciate style, brightness and individuality in this life.

Have you any questions about buying or selling real estate in Montenegro? You can get a comprehensive answer from our managers.

MD Realty
1 173 properties

MD Realty has professional staff specializing in the field of overseas real estate. The main team of experts in the real estate market of Montenegro counts over 8 years of expertise. Thanks to partnership with large construction organizations in Montenegro, our company can always offer a wide selection of apartments, houses, villas in various regions of Montenegro. The range - from inexpensive and massive to elite and exclusive, at a minimum price from developers. Today we sell properties from the main developers of Montenegro. Our partners include more than 40 construction companies. Our team actively cooperates with all major construction organizations in all cities and regions of Montenegro. Real estate transactions are a responsible and important step. We build long-term relationships and value our reputation, so we do our best to make you feel comfortable at all stages of the transaction and get full satisfaction with the result. Each client who contacts us can be sure that he will always receive an individual approach and the most qualified consultation on all relevant real estate offers in Montenegro. All the most advantageous offers for new buildings and facilities under construction - only here! Our new building project: https://montedevelopers.com

Kiksam-Invest
5 properties

The headquarters of our company is located in Bar(street Borska 4) - the capital of tourism. Our company established in 2007, constitutes a small but elite team of associates who approaches each project professionally from the smallest to the largest and tries to maximize the engagement to go out to everyone in the meeting. Everything you want to create, we will help you and make sure to carry out the implementation of the plan as soon as possible. Meet your requirements, we are developing your project that can bring you both pleasure and profit. Our company's services include the entire engagement from initial contact, sightseeing, tips until the conclusion of the sales contract and registration of ownership in the new plots. We solve all kinds of administrative tasks, handle urban technical conditions on the property.

