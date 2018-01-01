Company description

CRASSULA Estate – real estate agency in the heart of Budva! We are ready to assist you in finding the perfect property for your living or investment needs.

Our goal is to provide you with a seamless and stress-free experience. CRASSULA Estate is here to guide you every step of the way.



CRASSULA Estate is a global real estate agency, a division of the renowned Turkish conglomerate CRASSULA DEVELOPMENT. With offices strategically located in Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan, and Montenegro along with trusted partners across various countries we specialize in offering our esteemed clients a comprehensive suite of real estate search services. From sourcing the perfect investment opportunity to facilitating seamless documentation, we ensure your real estate journey is hassle-free.

CRASSULA has a huge background.

The owner’s family has been active in business since 1960 in Turkey. In 1975 we expanded our fields of operations to textile, real estate and in the following years we have started to operate in the construction industry.

Being active in the construction industry for more than 30 years we have decided to expand our borders to Northern Cyprus and established Crassula Development in 2017.

HMT GOLD and Crassula Jewelry, which we started in 2016, aim to reach the leading position in the gold and jewelry sector, the foundations of the ideas and ideas were laid. In this respect, our company has taken great steps in a very short time and has become the first and only gold import and export company in the Southeastern Anatolia Region.

Our company, walking with confident steps in the sector, has become the growing and rising value of the sector in our region by not compromising its quality service understanding.