Montenegro, Budva, Trg Sunca, 2
Real estate agency
2017
English, Русский, Українська
crassulaestatemontenegro.com
Company description

CRASSULA Estate – real estate agency in the heart of Budva! We are ready to assist you in finding the perfect property for your living or investment needs.

Our goal is to provide you with a seamless and stress-free experience. CRASSULA Estate is here to guide you every step of the way.


CRASSULA Estate is a global real estate agency, a division of the renowned Turkish conglomerate CRASSULA DEVELOPMENT. With offices strategically located in Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan, and Montenegro along with trusted partners across various countries we specialize in offering our esteemed clients a comprehensive suite of real estate search services. From sourcing the perfect investment opportunity to facilitating seamless documentation, we ensure your real estate journey is hassle-free.

CRASSULA has a huge background.

The owner’s family has been active in business since 1960 in Turkey. In 1975 we expanded our fields of operations to textile, real estate and in the following years we have started to operate in the construction industry.

Being active in the construction industry for more than 30 years we have decided to expand our borders to Northern Cyprus and established Crassula Development in 2017.

HMT GOLD and Crassula Jewelry, which we started in 2016, aim to reach the leading position in the gold and jewelry sector, the foundations of the ideas and ideas were laid. In this respect, our company has taken great steps in a very short time and has become the first and only gold import and export company in the Southeastern Anatolia Region.

Our company, walking with confident steps in the sector, has become the growing and rising value of the sector in our region by not compromising its quality service understanding.

Services

CRASSULA Estate is committed to providing a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the diverse needs of our valued clients. Whether you're looking to buy or sell property, invest in Montenegro, or simply explore the real estate market, we offer a range of services designed to make your experience seamless and enjoyable.

  1. Property Sales: Our seasoned team of real estate experts will guide you through the entire property buying or selling process. We leverage our extensive local knowledge to help you find the perfect property or market your existing one effectively.

  2. Consultation Services: We understand that real estate decisions can be complex. Our consultation services provide you with expert advice, ensuring you make informed choices aligned with your goals and preferences.

  3. Orientation Trips for International Clients: For those new to Montenegro, we offer orientation trips to acquaint you with the country's beauty, culture, and real estate opportunities. These trips offer a firsthand experience of what Montenegro has to offer.

  4. Airport Transfer Services: Your comfort and convenience matter to us. We provide reliable airport transfer services to make your arrival and departure as smooth as possible.

  5. Online Property Showings: In a digital age, we embrace technology to showcase our properties. Explore our listings online, complete with detailed descriptions, high-quality photos, and virtual tours to help you make informed decisions from the comfort of your home.

  6. Remote Contract Signing: We understand that international clients may not always be physically present. Our remote contract signing services enable you to finalize agreements securely and conveniently, no matter where you are in the world.

At our company, we're dedicated to not just meeting but exceeding your real estate expectations. Our commitment to quality, transparency, and client satisfaction sets us apart. 

