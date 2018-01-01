  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Property Solution Lucassa

Property Solution Lucassa

Montenegro, Put Žrtava Fašizma 14, 85340 Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Share using:
QR
Property Solution Lucassa
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Crnogorski
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart hotel Djenovici
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Real estate agency: Property.solution.mne

Smaller apart hotel for sale in Djenovici. In addition to the hotel there is a plot behind with possibility to build additional units. Excellent location, beach is under lease from local authorities for next 2 years. Family bussines.

Our agents in Montenegro
Property Solutions Lucassa
Property Solutions Lucassa
10 properties
Agencies nearby
Zuma Real Estate International
1 002 properties

We are professionals and committed hands-on organizations focused on corporate transparency!

A place In Montenegro
303 properties

A place In Montenegro offers comprehensive and professional services in the field of real estate sales and marketing, market research and project consulting.

Our unique position is that we have participated in real sales in Montenegro over the past twelve years, gives us an unprecedented advantage in the market - by providing up-to-date consulting information in real time to our esteemed customers.

Our experienced multilingual team has a proven and permanent track record, which includes more than 500 successful transactions to date. We commit ourselves to do everything possible to provide customers with exceptional real estate services.

For larger projects, we work with customers to develop and implement an individual marketing strategy with a full range of services, using our relationship with traditional and new media - combining the smartest ideas for selling real estate. Over the years, members of our team have provided services to almost all major investors already in Montenegro, the government and the banking sector.

Planet Montenegro
12 properties

Our office is situated in Dobrota near Kotor, however we have a network of reputable partners situated in all the regions of Montenegro as well as International partners to whom we have long-term business relations.

Our network of reputable lawyers helps us providing our clients a full service.

Our main services are:

-sales

-consultancy

-financing advises

-maintenance

-renting

As per request we can reccomend experts in insurance, internal design, architecture, building.

BŪREAU. Montenegro | HOT PROPERTY
27 properties

BŪREAU. Montenegro | Hot property is a real estate agency that specializes in the sale of moderate price apartments in Montenegro. HOT PROPERTY is a separate department of the real estate agency BŪREAU. Montenegro. We are engaged in the creation and selection of exclusive price offers for apartments in Montenegro. For some certain reasons, all the apartments we offer are 2-3 times cheaper than the market price. For the most part, these are our own low-cost development projects, which we create thanks to our wide market expertise and the strong competencies of our partners, who are good at solving legal and construction issues. We also work with urgent sales, banking and auction objects, as well as investments in projects of our partner developers. We are innovative in our approach to the real estate market of Montenegro! Explore the opportunities we offer to buy an apartment in Montenegro cheap!

Vector Estate Montenegro
66 properties

Vector Estate Montenegro was founded in 2006 and is a team of professionals, the experience of each employee is at least 7 years of practical work in the territory of the Republic of Montenegro in the field of real estate, legal issues, and the tourism industry. Our company implements a number of programs with the support of the Ministry of Development of the Republic of Montenegro.

Vector Estate Montenegro is the only representative of more than 70 developer companies that implement their projects in the Republic of Montenegro. The company has an exclusive (including closed) database of facilities in Montenegro. An individual approach to each client allows us to protect only his interests.

Vector Estate Montenegro has its own staff of lawyers, which guarantees, including financially, a successful outcome of the transaction. The company has an office in Montenegro and representative offices in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan.

Realting.com
Go