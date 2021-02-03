KaraTau
Montenegro, 85320, Crna Gora, Tivat, Njegoševa, br.8
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
Website
Company description
The KaraTau team has been working in Montenegro since 2011. We have expertise in selling residential real estate on the coast. Besides, we are always ready to offer you only the best options on the most favourable terms. At the same time, we guarantee transaction transparency, no hidden fees and confidentiality of your information! The KaraTau will help you choose an ideal housing in prestigious or lower-end areas in the cities of Bar, Budva, Tivat, Herceg Novi.
Services
buying/selling real estate by the sea in Montenegro managing properties by the sea
