  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. KaraTau

KaraTau

Montenegro, 85320, Crna Gora, Tivat, Njegoševa, br.8
Share using:
QR
KaraTau
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
Languages
Website
Website
www.domadriatic.ru
Company description

The KaraTau team has been working in Montenegro since 2011. We have expertise in selling residential real estate on the coast. Besides, we are always ready to offer you only the best options on the most favourable terms. At the same time, we guarantee transaction transparency, no hidden fees and confidentiality of your information! The KaraTau will help you choose an ideal housing in prestigious or lower-end areas in the cities of Bar, Budva, Tivat, Herceg Novi.

Services

buying/selling real estate by the sea in Montenegro managing properties by the sea

Our agents in Montenegro
domadriatic@gmail.com
domadriatic@gmail.com
Agencies nearby
Planet Montenegro
12 properties

Our office is situated in Dobrota near Kotor, however we have a network of reputable partners situated in all the regions of Montenegro as well as International partners to whom we have long-term business relations.

Our network of reputable lawyers helps us providing our clients a full service.

Our main services are:

-sales

-consultancy

-financing advises

-maintenance

-renting

As per request we can reccomend experts in insurance, internal design, architecture, building.

A place In Montenegro
303 properties

A place In Montenegro offers comprehensive and professional services in the field of real estate sales and marketing, market research and project consulting.

Our unique position is that we have participated in real sales in Montenegro over the past twelve years, gives us an unprecedented advantage in the market - by providing up-to-date consulting information in real time to our esteemed customers.

Our experienced multilingual team has a proven and permanent track record, which includes more than 500 successful transactions to date. We commit ourselves to do everything possible to provide customers with exceptional real estate services.

For larger projects, we work with customers to develop and implement an individual marketing strategy with a full range of services, using our relationship with traditional and new media - combining the smartest ideas for selling real estate. Over the years, members of our team have provided services to almost all major investors already in Montenegro, the government and the banking sector.

Westhill Property D.O.O
647 properties

WestHill Real Estate Agency offers real estate for sale and rents in European countries: Spain, Cyprus, Montenegro. We entered the European real estate market many years ago and since then we have successfully been helping our clients obtain their dream home. Dealing with trusted developers and agents only, WestHill can guarantee the quality of its services. By virtue of continuous work, our database of objects is constantly updating with new offers as they arrive. Whatever you are looking for, whether it is a short vacation with children in one of the best resorts or buying a house by the sea, we are always here to help. Being acquainted with all the details of buying and selling in European countries, our agents can not only find the right property for you with the right location that meets all your needs but also give you useful recommendations and support in any arising question. We have an individual approach to every client, striving to make the process of purchasing real estate comfortable and easy for you. Our agents will kindly meet you at the airport and show a specially selected property that matches all your criteria.

Green Gold Estate
1 property

We have been working in the montenegro real estate market since 2012. We are located in the city of budva.

Property Solution Lucassa
11 properties
Realting.com
Go