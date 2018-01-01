  1. Realting.com
Hayat Estate

Alanya, Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Barbaros Caddesi, No:233C
Hayat Estate
Real estate agency
2012
Русский
hayatestate.com
Company description

HAYAT ESTATE – is a foreign real estate agency with offices in Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Spain and Thailand, as well as representative offices in 10 + other countries. We are a Turkish company with a European approach to work.

HAYAT translated from Turkish – is life. HAYAT ESTATE – real estate for life. We help our customers from all over the world find and acquire the most attractive real estate for life, investment and passive income.

EXPANDING THE LIFE BORDER – is the main destination of our company. The world is too big to be limited to only one country. You yourself choose where you want to live, where to relax, and where to receive income from real estate. And we help to realize these dreams as a whole, "turnkey". And along with geographical boundaries, you also expand the boundaries of your perception, your experience, your life.

