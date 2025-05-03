greeceland

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
100% transaction transparency. The impeccable reputation of our notaries, lawyers and realtors speaks for itself. The entire history of our operations is available in an open state register! Professional consultations are free.
The company AΧIA REAL ESTATE has offices in 3 major cities of our country. In ATHENS 53 Solonos, THESSALONIKI Vassileos Heraklion 53 and KAVALA Pavlou Mela 12.
AXIA REAL ESTATE company is based on three very simple and solid principles: 25 years of experience, transparency and teamwork. T…
Skouras Real Estate operates in Argolida and Messenia, regarding all types of real estate, as well as in the coastal areas of the Peloponnese like Laconia, Arcadia and Corinthia, specializing in vacation houses.
Our technologically advanced & fully organized offices are located in Nafplio, …
MAR REAL ESTATE OFFERS EVERY PIECE OF INFORMATION NEEDED IN ORDER FOR OUR CUSTOMERS TO HAVE AN EASY AND SUCCESSFUL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION.
Mar Real Estate provides real estate information, tools and professional expertise to our Greek and International clients.
Is the trusted resource f…
The Discount House company is represented by offices in Moscow and Athens.
We have a variety of sales tools at the legislative, administrative, legal, executive levels, and we also provide assistance in obtaining residence permits of various categories.
We especially value our professional…