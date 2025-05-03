  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. KEGHOLDINGS EE

KEGHOLDINGS EE

Greece, Municipality of Athens
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Română, Български
Website
Website
www.kegholdings.gr/
About the developer

Everything you imagine, we can build
Construction company ''KEG HOLDINGS'' has been preparing excellent construction research and construction for 25 years, using its many years of experience and synthesizing the trends that currently prevail throughout the world.

Respect, safety and reliability are the triptych of values ​​on which we base our projects.

The architectural design takes into account both functionality and aesthetics, creating a building that incorporates modern technology and safety standards.
During production, we adhere to high quality standards, carefully testing every element to ensure ensure integrity and durability.

By focusing on the requirements of each of our clients individually, we offer ideal solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life. Direct and personal communication with clients ensures efficiency and quality at every stage of implementation.

Our company, understanding the economic difficulties of the time, adjusted the estimate based on the best value for money, always at crisis prices!
Our reliability is the basis of successful construction, creating unrivaled projects that reflect our quality and dedication.< br /> Having our own specialized and experienced teams - without intermediate contractors - as well as constant supervision of projects on our part, we guarantee you a perfect final result.
 

Services

Services

Construction services

Project management

Legal support of transactions

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:30
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
2 agencies
New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
from
$423,497
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 150 m²
1 real estate object 1
The DIAMOND apartment building, located in the heart of Peristeri in the western part of Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building is completed at the end of 2023, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The c…
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Leave a request
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 109 m²
1 real estate object 1
This residential complex, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building will be completed soon, namely in 2024, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The complex is …
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Leave a request
Our agents in Greece
ALEKSANDRA ZOTOVA
ALEKSANDRA ZOTOVA
2 properties
Other developers
GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.
Greece, Thermaikos Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 1 Residential property 2
The main activity of GRACE is the construction, architectural design, reconstruction, design of residential complexes, individual villas and other real estate objects.Our services and construction works are produced according to European quality using modern building materials, energy saving…
Leave a request
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Greece, Municipality of Athens
New buildings 1 Residential property 3
Vitruvius Development, is a strong and innovative construction company located in the center of Athens and has a really active presence the last years crossout the Greek capital through unique projects. Combining many years of experience and expertise, our team is staffed with experienced an…
Leave a request
V² DEVELOPMENT
Greece, Municipality of Athens
Company's year of foundation 1962
New buildings 4 Residential property 1
V² DEVELOPMENT From its glorious past to a solid present and an even more promising future, V² DEVELOPMENT is the No1 residential development company in Greece. LUXURY PROPERTY DEVELOPER IN GREECE A successor to ERGON, the company that since 1962 has defined the real estate sector i…
Leave a request
Marina Villas
Greece, Pefkochori
Company's year of foundation 2021
New buildings 2
« MARINA VILLAS » is a reliable, dynamically developing construction company in Northern Greece, stable construction rates, meeting deadlines and quality characteristics of facilities. Strategy « MARINA VILLAS IKE » — acquisition of high-quality construction sites for development projects…
Leave a request
First Seat
Greece, Municipality of Athens
First Seat is an established, fast-growing real estate company in Greece. Our success is founded in trust, professionalism and our long lasting relationships, where we put our client above all else. Our experienced consultants are passionate about transforming assets into the most profita…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go