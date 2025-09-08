Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Prodaje se izuzetno lijep dvosoban stan, površine 65m2, sa jedinstvenim izgledom i izvanrednim rasporedom, smješten na fantastičnoj lokaciji, odmah iza Maksim zgrade, pored Hrama.
Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu (bez lifta) sa visokim potkrovljem, čija je najviša tačka preko 4m, što ovom prostoru daje posebnu dimenziju i karakter.
Stan sadrži galeriju u dnevnoj sobi koja se može koristiti kao spavaća soba (oko 10m2) i prostranu ostavu od oko 15m2 (prostor pod kosinom, sa najvišom tačkom 1.4m i najnižom 0.5m). Ovi prostori ne spadaju u 65m2 stana, tako da omogućavaju sjajan komfor i dodatnu funkcionalnost.
Stan se prodaje skoro u potpunosti namješten ili polunamješten, zavisno od dogovora sa potencijalnim kupcima. Cijena je 139.050 EUR.
Ukoliko tražite predivan stan u starogradnji koji nudi udoban život i sve što vam je potrebno na dohvat ruke, ovo je stan za vas.
