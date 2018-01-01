New residence Aqua Dimore with unique swimming pools and green areas in Dubai Science Park, in the center of Dubai, UAE

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

Some apartments have private swimming pools.

The residence in the classical Italian style features an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a conference room, a co-working area, shops, landscaped green areas, cascading fountains, a meditation deck, a kids' playground, lounge areas, a library and a games room, restaurants, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, a gym, a jacuzzi, a spa area, a sauna and a steam bath, sports grounds.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Fitted wardrobes

High ceilings

European appliances

Fully equipped kitchen

The property is located near highways, 2 minutes away from a new metro station.