  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence Aqua Dimore with unique swimming pools and green areas in Dubai Science Park, in the center of Dubai, UAE

New residence Aqua Dimore with unique swimming pools and green areas in Dubai Science Park, in the center of Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€320,049
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

Some apartments have private swimming pools.

The residence in the classical Italian style features an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a conference room, a co-working area, shops, landscaped green areas, cascading fountains, a meditation deck, a kids' playground, lounge areas, a library and a games room, restaurants, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, a gym, a jacuzzi, a spa area, a sauna and a steam bath, sports grounds.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • High ceilings
  • European appliances
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near highways, 2 minutes away from a new metro station.

  • Autodrome - 5 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
  • Polo club - 8 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 12 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Erin | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,21M
Residential complex Luxury residential complex and hotel Dolce Vita with a golf club in the heart of Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€276,592
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Greens | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€400,000
Apartment building 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€775,000
Apartment building 1BR | Harbour Lights | Mina Rashid
Dubai, UAE
from
€331,000
You are viewing
New residence Aqua Dimore with unique swimming pools and green areas in Dubai Science Park, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€320,049
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New Bay Residences with swimming pools, gardens and a cinema, Dubai Islands, UAE
Residential complex New Bay Residences with swimming pools, gardens and a cinema, Dubai Islands, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€951,344
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large terraces and panoramic views. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a bar, a kids' playground, gardens, a cinema, a cafe, a gym, a lounge area, a games room. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Fitted wardrobes Appliances Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 18 minutes (13 km) Downtown Dubai - 26 minutes (19 km) Dubai Mall - 25 minutes (18 km)
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€727,961
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and townhouses with different layouts. The flats offer picturesque views. The residence features landscaped gardens abd parks, a sauna and a steam bath, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a restaurant, a parking, a cinema. Facilities and equipment in the house Floor-to-ceiling windows Air conditioning Built-in wardrobes Advantages Profitability - 5% Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the international school, near the golf club, bus stops, shopping malls. Burj Khalifa - 28.3 km Airport - 42.6 km Sea - 18.3 km Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes Dubai Marina - 25 minutes Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
Residential complex High-rise waterfront residence Vida Creek Beach with a hotel and a private beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise waterfront residence Vida Creek Beach with a hotel and a private beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€837,207
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a parking, around-the-clock concierge service, a swimming pool and a gym, a garden, a barbecue area and a spa center, a private beach, restaurants and bars, a hotel. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, a cou[ple of steps from the beach, shops, restaurants and entertainment, 5 minutes away from the main highway and a yacht club, 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport.
Realting.com
Go