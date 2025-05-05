  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Eden House Zabeel Residence with swimming pools and a spa close to the international airport and Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Eden House Zabeel Residence with swimming pools and a spa close to the international airport and Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,35M
14/04/2025
$1,34M
13/04/2025
$1,34M
12/04/2025
$1,35M
11/04/2025
$1,38M
10/04/2025
$1,38M
09/04/2025
$1,39M
08/04/2025
$1,39M
06/04/2025
$1,39M
05/04/2025
$1,38M
04/04/2025
$1,39M
03/04/2025
$1,41M
02/04/2025
$1,41M
01/04/2025
$1,40M
30/03/2025
$1,40M
29/03/2025
$1,41M
28/03/2025
$1,41M
27/03/2025
$1,41M
26/03/2025
$1,41M
25/03/2025
$1,40M
24/03/2025
$1,40M
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23358
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417951
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Eden House Zabeel is the new symbol of luxury and elegance in the heart of Dubai. The modern tower with the refined concrete and titan facade is surrounded with green gardens and spacious terraces, creating the unparalleled atmosphere of coziness and harmony. The project ideally blends in with the urban landscape and offers breathtaking views of the fabulous landmarks, including DIFC.

Interiors are designed with consideration to the highest standards, combining modern style and functionality. Residents can enjoy the rich choice of amenities: an infinity pool, a fitness center, a spa area and lounge areas at the terraces, surrounded by greenery. Eden House Zabeel gives everything necessary for comfortable life, including shops, cafes and easy access to the main business and entertainment areas of the city.

Amenities:

  • reception and lounge area for residents
  • indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • fitness center and motion studio
  • spa rooms and relaxation areas
  • private yards and lounge areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028

Payment plan 50/50%.

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Advantages

High rent rate and annual income make the project an advantageous choice for investors. Eden House Zabeel is ideal for those, who are looking for exclusive real estate in the heart of Dubai with sustainable yield and capital expansion potential. It's your chance to become a part of luxury life.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 6 minutes to Museum of the Future
  • 10 minutes to Dubai Mall
  • 12 minutes to Dubai Downtown
  • 15 minutes to Jumeirah Beach
  • 15 minutes to International Airport
  • 25 minutes to Dubai Marina

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Cove
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$637,135
Residential quarter MARINA GATE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$451,712
Residential complex 11 Park Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,973
Residential complex New residence Club Place with a swimming pool and picturesque views, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$678,089
Apartment building Enqlave by Aqasa GB
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$266,756
You are viewing
Residential complex New Eden House Zabeel Residence with swimming pools and a spa close to the international airport and Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$419,356
The project is located in Damac Hills 2. The development includes villas and townhouses with 3-6 bedrooms. There is a 24-hour video surveillance system for security. Parking spaces are also available for all residents. Facilities and equipment in the house There are also a modern gymnasium,…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building The Residence by Prestige One
Apartment building The Residence by Prestige One
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$448,954
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Prestige One, the developer of "The Residence", offers luxury 2 bedroom apartments for sale. The project features a range of options from studio apartments to 2 bedroom apartments. Prestige has been a leading player in the city's real estate market since 2007, with investments worth billions…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Marina Cove
Residential complex Marina Cove
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$556,164
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 32
Premium apartments in the Marina Cove residential complex with stunning views of the yacht marina! On the seafront! Dubai Marina area! An excellent project for life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: infinity pool…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications