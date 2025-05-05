Residential complex New Eden House Zabeel Residence with swimming pools and a spa close to the international airport and Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Eden House Zabeel is the new symbol of luxury and elegance in the heart of Dubai. The modern tower with the refined concrete and titan facade is surrounded with green gardens and spacious terraces, creating the unparalleled atmosphere of coziness and harmony. The project ideally blends in with the urban landscape and offers breathtaking views of the fabulous landmarks, including DIFC.

Interiors are designed with consideration to the highest standards, combining modern style and functionality. Residents can enjoy the rich choice of amenities: an infinity pool, a fitness center, a spa area and lounge areas at the terraces, surrounded by greenery. Eden House Zabeel gives everything necessary for comfortable life, including shops, cafes and easy access to the main business and entertainment areas of the city.

Amenities:

reception and lounge area for residents

indoor and outdoor swimming pools

fitness center and motion studio

spa rooms and relaxation areas

private yards and lounge areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028

Payment plan 50/50%.

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Advantages

High rent rate and annual income make the project an advantageous choice for investors. Eden House Zabeel is ideal for those, who are looking for exclusive real estate in the heart of Dubai with sustainable yield and capital expansion potential. It's your chance to become a part of luxury life.

6 minutes to Museum of the Future

10 minutes to Dubai Mall

12 minutes to Dubai Downtown

15 minutes to Jumeirah Beach

15 minutes to International Airport

25 minutes to Dubai Marina

Location and nearby infrastructure