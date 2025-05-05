Residential complex New Eden House Zabeel Residence with swimming pools and a spa close to the international airport and Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Eden House Zabeel is the new symbol of luxury and elegance in the heart of Dubai. The modern tower with the refined concrete and titan facade is surrounded with green gardens and spacious terraces, creating the unparalleled atmosphere of coziness and harmony. The project ideally blends in with the urban landscape and offers breathtaking views of the fabulous landmarks, including DIFC.
Interiors are designed with consideration to the highest standards, combining modern style and functionality. Residents can enjoy the rich choice of amenities: an infinity pool, a fitness center, a spa area and lounge areas at the terraces, surrounded by greenery. Eden House Zabeel gives everything necessary for comfortable life, including shops, cafes and easy access to the main business and entertainment areas of the city.
Amenities:
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028
Payment plan 50/50%.Features of the flats
UnfurnishedAdvantages
High rent rate and annual income make the project an advantageous choice for investors. Eden House Zabeel is ideal for those, who are looking for exclusive real estate in the heart of Dubai with sustainable yield and capital expansion potential. It's your chance to become a part of luxury life.Location and nearby infrastructure