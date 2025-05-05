  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New VERDAN1A Residence with swimming pools and a spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New VERDAN1A Residence with swimming pools and a spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 24869
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2421977
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to VERDANIA 1 - a residential complex with spacious and luminous studios and apartments. Each flat is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows and kitchen appliances. The project name comes from the word "verde", meaning "green" in various languages, symbolizing growth, renewal and vital power.

Every aspect is thought out to the last detail here to create the environment, where a person feels himself a part of nature, enjoying the amenities of the modern world at the same time. The wonderful swimming pool with a spacious lounge area and sun loungers will become the ideal place for relaxation in sunny days, and the separate kids' pool will allow children to enjoy water games safely. there is a modern gym and an outdoor crossfit area for activities. Moreover, the sauna and the spa will help to relax after a busy day and to recharge the batteries. Those, who like secluded recreation, will appreciate the outdoor lounge area, where you can enjoy sunsets and communication in cozy atmosphere. Families with children will see value in the spacious outdoor playground and the separate play room, where kids can have a good time and spend time safely. The private cinema will give ultimate experience of ﬁlm viewing in comfort and privacy, and the stylish clubhouse will become a place for meetings, work and agreeable pastime.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' play room
  • gym
  • sports ground
  • crossfit
  • sauna and spa
  • kids' playground
  • cinema
  • clubhouse

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan:

  • 60/40
  • 70/30
Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the dynamic and developing area of Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), this project offers the ideal balance between the urban energy and tranquility of suburban seclusion. The convenient location close to the key highways, such as Al Ain Road (E66) and Emirates Road (E611), ensures quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and other landmarks of the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

