We offer furnished apartments and penthouses. Each flat has parking spaces and a picturesque view.

The residence consists of 12 villas and 48 apartments, and features a yacht marina (up to 120 ft), a spa center, a hotel, a parking, landscaped gardens and gazeboes, swimming pools and waterfalls, a cinema, an events room, a gym, yoga and pilates studios, a restaurant, lounge areas.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

5% - reservation

15% - SPA registration

20% - 180 days after SPA registration

60% - completion

Kitchen appliances (Gaggenau, Miele Professional, Sub-zero & Wolf)

The property is located on Dubai Creek.