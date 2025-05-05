  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New high-rise One B Tower with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a co-working area, Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise One B Tower with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a co-working area, Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,59M
14/04/2025
$3,58M
13/04/2025
$3,58M
12/04/2025
$3,59M
11/04/2025
$3,67M
10/04/2025
$3,69M
09/04/2025
$3,71M
08/04/2025
$3,70M
06/04/2025
$3,71M
05/04/2025
$3,67M
04/04/2025
$3,72M
03/04/2025
$3,76M
02/04/2025
$3,75M
01/04/2025
$3,75M
30/03/2025
$3,73M
29/03/2025
$3,76M
28/03/2025
$3,78M
27/03/2025
$3,76M
26/03/2025
$3,76M
25/03/2025
$3,75M
24/03/2025
$3,74M
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19823
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373774
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

One Billion Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road is a new premium residential development from Wasl Properties offering exclusive 1 to 4 bedroom duplexes and penthouses in Dubai. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art fitness facilities including fully equipped gyms and dedicated yoga areas to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The catwalk level swimming pool offers a refreshing break, while the children's playroom provides a safe and enjoyable environment for play.

The skyscraper's luxurious façade overlooks the scenic Dubai Water Canal and promises residents incomparable elegance and comfort.

Amenities:

  • luxury spa and swimming pools
  • premium fitness and wellness centers
  • restaurants
  • kids' playgrounds

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 40/60

Location and nearby infrastructure

With its prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, residents of One Billion Tower have easy access to key business and tourism hubs in Dubai.

  • Dubai Canal - 1 minutes
  • Park - 5 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes
  • Business Bay metro station - 10 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 12 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,718
Residential complex Greenridge
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,437
Apartment building Weibridge Garden 2 Provence Edition Leos
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$161,142
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$791,040
Apartment building Primero Residences by Main GB
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$274,922
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise One B Tower with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a co-working area, Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,59M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Trussardi Residences
Apartment building Trussardi Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$416,201
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 12
An 11-storey building with 140 exclusive apartments, basement + 3 podium levels, parking, rooftop. The first residences designed by the Italian Heritage fashion house Trussardi will be built in the rapidly developing area of ​​Al Furjan quarter. Conceived in direct collaboration with the M…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Rise
Residential complex Rise
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,275
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Modern residential complex Rise from the famous developer S&S Developments! The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen! Yield from 10%! Installment plan 0%! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 4 quarters. 2025 Amenities: gym, swimming pool, co-working space, tennis court, walki…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Peace Lagoon Peace Homes
Apartment building Peace Lagoon Peace Homes
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$184,306
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
In the heart of Dubai's residential complex stands a prestigious project that embraces a lifestyle of opulence and tranquility, where modernity combines with world-class services. This new project introduces a unique concept: a breathtaking lagoon immersed in the heart of the apartments. …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications