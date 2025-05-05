Residential complex New high-rise One B Tower with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a co-working area, Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE

One Billion Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road is a new premium residential development from Wasl Properties offering exclusive 1 to 4 bedroom duplexes and penthouses in Dubai. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art fitness facilities including fully equipped gyms and dedicated yoga areas to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The catwalk level swimming pool offers a refreshing break, while the children's playroom provides a safe and enjoyable environment for play.

The skyscraper's luxurious façade overlooks the scenic Dubai Water Canal and promises residents incomparable elegance and comfort.

Amenities:

luxury spa and swimming pools

premium fitness and wellness centers

restaurants

kids' playgrounds

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 40/60

Location and nearby infrastructure

With its prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, residents of One Billion Tower have easy access to key business and tourism hubs in Dubai.