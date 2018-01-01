  1. Realting.com
Harbour Lights

Dubai, UAE
from
€727,548
;
13
About the complex

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital?
Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today!
- The growth of the market and the economy of the country.
- Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR!
- We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely.
- Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means.
- Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country.
- Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies.
- Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents.
- Assistance in the resale of property and income.

Apartments in the beautiful new Harbor lights complex in Dubai Maritime City!

Apartments with individual and thoughtful spaces are focused on the comfort of residents and include balconies, spacious living rooms, fitted wardrobes or dressing rooms.

For future residents and guests of the Harbor Lights complex, premium amenities will be offered, including an exclusive swimming pool at sea, a design lounge with a concierge zone, an infinity pool, a bar, green recreation areas, etc.

Location:
10 – 20 minutes - Dubai Museum, Museum Etihad, Museum of The Future.
25 – 40 minutes - Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Business Bay, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Dubai Marina.

The profitability ratio will be approximately 5.1% per annum!

Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
50% - under construction
30% - upon completion

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
52
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 114.0
Price per m², EUR 6,382
Apartment price, EUR 727,548
New building location
Dubai, UAE

