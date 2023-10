We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Palm Jumeirah.

The residence features an access to the beach, an access with a view of Arabian Gulf, a spa center, concierge service, around-the-clock security, a parking, a gym.

Fitted wardrobes

Air conditioning

Gaggenau kitchen appliances

Dubai Mall - 30 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Mall of Emirates - 25 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure