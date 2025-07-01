Apart hotel MILLENNIUM ATRIA BUSINESS BAY

Exclusive apartments in the heart of Dubai, Business Bay

Right in the heart of Dubai’s business life are offered for sale ready-to-populate premium apartments with panoramic views.

Key advantages:

• Ideal location: Dubai Business Bay’s most prestigious business district, 10-15 minutes to Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the International Airport.

• Completed object: The apartment is rented out, you can move in immediately after purchase. No waiting for construction.

• Hotel service and revenue: The facilities are part of a 4-star hotel complex (Management Millennium). For investors, this is a ready-made business with professional management and potential rental income of ~ 6-8% per annum.

• Premium quality: Design from the famous studio YOO, the system "Smart home", finishing "turnkey" with furniture and appliances.

· Infrastructure: Own infinity pool, SPA, fitness room, covered parking.

Description of the site:

Modern 30-storey complex with step-by-step architecture. Fully furnished studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments and luxury duplexes are on sale.

Cost

studio from 51.9 m2 - $372,971

1 bedroom from 74 m2 - $495,794

2 bedroom 117 m2 - $768,283

Prices are valid for January 2026 and may change. The exact cost of a particular lot is specified upon request.

We work with 15+ countries of the world, select real estate in Oman, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and other countries

Write to request details and make an appointment to view