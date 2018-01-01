Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €462,808

41–74 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! APARTMENTS IN RIVIERA REVE FOR THE BERING OF THE CRISTAL LAGUNE! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Azizi Riviera Rêve – a new residential complex in the very center of Dubai, in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area ( MBR City ). The complex is located on the banks of the Crystal Lagoon and property owners can enjoy all the charms of beach holidays. A bewitching view of the beach opens right from the doorway, and residents of the area gain access to all kinds of entertainment. TO SALE STUDIO AND QUARTERS WITH 1-3 SPALKS! ADVANTAGES OF THE INTEGRATED: • Children's and adult pools of Olympic sizes; • Spacious balconies that offer incredible views of the beach and the area as a whole; • Parking, which also offers the services of a valet; • Running lanes and sports grounds with a view of the lagoon; • Fitness centers and gyms equipped with the latest equipment; • Tennis court and yoga studio right on the banks of the Crystal Lagoon; • The « smart home » system provided for in each apartment is designed to make life easier for Dubai's elite property owners in Azizi Riviera Rêve; • Observation platform with bewitching views of the beach and lagoon; • Beautiful panoramic glass elevators; • 24-hour security and video surveillance; • A private beach that all property owners have access to at Azizi Riviera Rêve. The complex is located in the very center of the city and from here you can quickly get to anywhere in Dubai. Here you can find a lot of entertainment for children! All the most famous attractions of Dubai and important infrastructure of the city are within walking distance: • Lagoon Beach is a 1 minute walk; • Meydan Hippodrome can be reached in 3 minutes; • Burj Khalifa can be reached in 10 minutes; • To the hotel Sail in 18 minutes; • Dubai Mall is a 10-minute drive away; • Dubai Marina can be reached in 20 minutes; • To Dubai Creek in 10 minutes; • Dubai International Airport in 15 minutes. The project is attractive for investment due to its favorable location and modern style! CALL OR CLICK, CALCULATION DEATH ON THE OBJECT, PROVIDING APARTMENT PLANNING! ADVENTLY FOR FREE!