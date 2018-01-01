Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
News

About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Other complexes
Residential complex Riviera Reve
Residential complex Riviera Reve
Dubai, UAE
from
€462,808
Area 41–74 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! APARTMENTS IN RIVIERA REVE FOR THE BERING OF THE CRISTAL LAGUNE! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Azizi Riviera Rêve – a new residential complex in the very center of Dubai, in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area ( MBR City ). The complex is located on the banks of the Crystal Lagoon and property owners can enjoy all the charms of beach holidays. A bewitching view of the beach opens right from the doorway, and residents of the area gain access to all kinds of entertainment. TO SALE STUDIO AND QUARTERS WITH 1-3 SPALKS! ADVANTAGES OF THE INTEGRATED: • Children's and adult pools of Olympic sizes; • Spacious balconies that offer incredible views of the beach and the area as a whole; • Parking, which also offers the services of a valet; • Running lanes and sports grounds with a view of the lagoon; • Fitness centers and gyms equipped with the latest equipment; • Tennis court and yoga studio right on the banks of the Crystal Lagoon; • The « smart home » system provided for in each apartment is designed to make life easier for Dubai's elite property owners in Azizi Riviera Rêve; • Observation platform with bewitching views of the beach and lagoon; • Beautiful panoramic glass elevators; • 24-hour security and video surveillance; • A private beach that all property owners have access to at Azizi Riviera Rêve. The complex is located in the very center of the city and from here you can quickly get to anywhere in Dubai. Here you can find a lot of entertainment for children! All the most famous attractions of Dubai and important infrastructure of the city are within walking distance: • Lagoon Beach is a 1 minute walk; • Meydan Hippodrome can be reached in 3 minutes; • Burj Khalifa can be reached in 10 minutes; • To the hotel Sail in 18 minutes; • Dubai Mall is a 10-minute drive away; • Dubai Marina can be reached in 20 minutes; • To Dubai Creek in 10 minutes; • Dubai International Airport in 15 minutes. The project is attractive for investment due to its favorable location and modern style! CALL OR CLICK, CALCULATION DEATH ON THE OBJECT, PROVIDING APARTMENT PLANNING! ADVENTLY FOR FREE!
Residential complex MESK
Residential complex MESK
Dubai, UAE
from
€374,452
Area 108 m²
1 property 1
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Introducing the new Mesk at Midtown residential complex from Deyaar Properties with elegant carved apartments in the IMPZ area of Dubai. In this complex you will meet some of the best houses with all modern amenities and amenities. IMPZ ( International Media Production Zone ) - The International Media Production Zone is a free economic zone located on Emirates Road, in close proximity to Dubailand. Located near the new International Airport, and a 10-minute drive from Mall of the Emirates. Situated in a convenient location, luxurious houses will give you and your family access to a completely new lifestyle. Almost all aspects of residences are thought out in such a way as to significantly increase the overall standard of living. Far from the hustle and bustle of the city, the complex is ready to introduce you and your family to a completely new lifestyle. Surrounded by a large amount of greenery and open space, a relaxed atmosphere combined with sophisticated amenities will help you maintain an ideal balance between work and personal life. The complex will become part of a promising community, which will provide easy access to a wide range of entertainment, entertainment and shopping centers. Every aspect you seek is conceptualized to meet your expectations. Given the specifics, the residences in this complex will help you find the perfect environment in which you can create many good memories. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, UAE
from
€406,478
330 Riverside Crescent Location - MBR-CITY ( Hartland II ) End of construction - June 2027 This high-rise exclusive 57-story complex, located in the heart of Dubai, promises a luxurious and relaxing lifestyle among breathtaking surroundings. Each apartment has a balcony overlooking the lagoon and the Meydan hippodrome. Thanks to its impeccable design, world-class amenities and commitment to quality, it can become a popular address for demanding homeowners. Energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures and a focus on green spaces contribute to a greener and more sustainable habitat. In addition, the complex offers many entertainment, such as heavenly gardens with a swimming pool, lagoons and beaches, water bodies, a wave pool and much more.   Project amenities: Water sports and obstacle course Open gym  Yoga Zone Playground Infinity pool Gardens  Open Air Theater BBQ facilities 24 hour security and video surveillance Heavenly garden on the 18th and 43rd floors   Availability: Palm Jumeirah - 25 min Business Bay - 12 min Dubai International Airport - 12 min Burj Khalifa - 15 min Dubai Mall - 15 min Meydan Racecourse - 10 min Dubai Frame - 15 min   Available apartments:    1 Bed from 46 m2 from ( 1 572 000 AED ) 430 680 $ 1.5 Bed from 59 m2 from ( 1 522 000 AED ) 417 000 $  2 Bed from 87 m2 from ( 2 124 000 AED ) 582 000 $   Payment Plan 80/20: 10% - down payment + 4% DLD  70% - during construction ( 10% every 6 months ) 20% - at the end of construction  
