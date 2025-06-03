  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New project Interstellar Tower with swimming pools and co-working spaces, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New project Interstellar Tower with swimming pools and co-working spaces, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$297,922
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26434
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2461244
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Discover a new level of urban life in the heart of the cozy and picturesque area of Jumeirah Village Triangle - Interstellar Tower project combines architectural inspiration and innovations with comfort and secluded atmosphere. This modern residential complex offers spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, where every detail is focused on harmonious and stylish space creation. High ceilings, large windows, modern finishing materials and functional kitchens make accommodation not just comfortable, but really inspiring. The project is designed by Mr. Eight Collection team, famous for its pure taste and attention to details.

The residential complex conveys an impression of not just architecture, but also a rich choice of amenities, aimed to make every day special. The luxury lobby with designer decoration, where status and style are felt, meets you. There is a modern co-working area for work and inspiration, and the cozy cafe directly in the building will become your new favourite place for meetings. Those, who like secluded recreation, will like a private cinema, where you can enjoy a film in a quiet atmosphere. The project offers swimming pools, a modern gym, for those, who appreciate active lifestyle and relaxation, as well as a tennis court for sports fans. The central air conditioning system ensures the ideal environment all the year round. There are also safe kids' play areas, where children can have fun.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools
  • gym
  • private cinema
  • kids' playground
  • security and video surveillance system
  • co-working spaces
  • lounge areas
  • tennis court

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, but Bosch appliances and Travertine tile flooring included

Location and nearby infrastructure

Interstellar Tower will be ideal for families due to its close proximity to the best educational institutions of Dubai - British Arcadia and Sunmarke Schools. Jumeirah Village Triangle is famous for its family atmosphere: there are a lot of green parks, safe playgrounds, sports areas, cozy cafes and shops here. You'll also be just a few minutes drive away from such key districts, as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, while keeping the feeling of silence and seclusion away from city noises,

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Al Habtoor Tower Habtoor Re
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$609,344
Residential complex Binghatti Ruby
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$236,560
Residential complex Maison Elysee 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,110
Residential complex Marina Arcade Tower — modern high-rise residence by Mada'in Properties with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,05M
Apartment building Cove Edition Imtiaz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$191,286
You are viewing
Residential complex New project Interstellar Tower with swimming pools and co-working spaces, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$297,922
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$771,332
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts (one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 2 exclusive penthouses). The residence features a private landscaped park and a panoramic view of Central Park, tennis courts and swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, a parking. Completion - July…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex A99
Residential complex A99
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$254,170
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the new residential complex A99 in Dubai Land! An excellent option for living and investment! First-class amenities for a comfortable stay! On the shores of the Persian Gulf! Fully furnished kitchen! Installment plan 0%! - cost of 2 bedroom starts from $254,170; - area from 10…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$430,839
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 52
Area 59–88 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; annual return on investment of up to 20%; - financial gu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Show all publications