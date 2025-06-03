Residential complex New project Interstellar Tower with swimming pools and co-working spaces, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Discover a new level of urban life in the heart of the cozy and picturesque area of Jumeirah Village Triangle - Interstellar Tower project combines architectural inspiration and innovations with comfort and secluded atmosphere. This modern residential complex offers spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, where every detail is focused on harmonious and stylish space creation. High ceilings, large windows, modern finishing materials and functional kitchens make accommodation not just comfortable, but really inspiring. The project is designed by Mr. Eight Collection team, famous for its pure taste and attention to details.

The residential complex conveys an impression of not just architecture, but also a rich choice of amenities, aimed to make every day special. The luxury lobby with designer decoration, where status and style are felt, meets you. There is a modern co-working area for work and inspiration, and the cozy cafe directly in the building will become your new favourite place for meetings. Those, who like secluded recreation, will like a private cinema, where you can enjoy a film in a quiet atmosphere. The project offers swimming pools, a modern gym, for those, who appreciate active lifestyle and relaxation, as well as a tennis court for sports fans. The central air conditioning system ensures the ideal environment all the year round. There are also safe kids' play areas, where children can have fun.

Amenities:

swimming pools

gym

private cinema

kids' playground

security and video surveillance system

co-working spaces

lounge areas

tennis court

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, but Bosch appliances and Travertine tile flooring included

Location and nearby infrastructure

Interstellar Tower will be ideal for families due to its close proximity to the best educational institutions of Dubai - British Arcadia and Sunmarke Schools. Jumeirah Village Triangle is famous for its family atmosphere: there are a lot of green parks, safe playgrounds, sports areas, cozy cafes and shops here. You'll also be just a few minutes drive away from such key districts, as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, while keeping the feeling of silence and seclusion away from city noises,