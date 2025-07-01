  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$274,000
;
17
ID: 32714
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

An exclusive collection of 108 residential apartments in the Liwan district, including 1 BHK Elite and 2.5 BHK Panorama, fully furnished and thoughtfully designed with a modern enclosed kitchen space. Each home is designed for comfortable and stylish living, combining timeless architectural elegance with a rooftop wellness area, panoramic views, and a tranquil community atmosphere in close proximity to a sports arena. At Symbolic Altus, modern urban living is taken to a new level. Located in the sophisticated residential area of Liwan, the complex is a masterpiece of space, light, and architectural vision. Rooftop wellness areas, green landscaped balconies, and peaceful panoramic views create a lifestyle where beauty, harmony, and height define every moment.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
You are viewing
Residential complex Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$274,000
Other complexes
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$9,75M
Shoaq is the unique embodiment of the dream of the perfect coastal life in the heart of Dubai Islands. The refined residential project, inspired by the waves, represents the sophisticated elegance and real luxury of life on the island. The elegant building, consisting of 7 storeys, includes …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ORLA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury residence by Omniyat with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Residential complex ORLA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury residence by Omniyat with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Residential complex ORLA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury residence by Omniyat with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$13,83M
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a kids' playground, an infinity pool, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, a parking, a private beach. Completion - 1st quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to shops, restaurants and e…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Vida Club Point
Residential complex Vida Club Point
Residential complex Vida Club Point
Residential complex Vida Club Point
Residential complex Vida Club Point
Show all Residential complex Vida Club Point
Residential complex Vida Club Point
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$438,333
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 23
Apartments in the luxurious new complex Vida Club Point in the Dubai Hills Estate area! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Panoramic views of the surrounding greenery, golf course and cityscape! For life and investment! Excellent location! We will select housing with a favorable rate o…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
