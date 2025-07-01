Apartment in a new building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island

  1. Realting.com
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,20M
;
11
ID: 27625
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Gianfranco Ferré Branded Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching gracefully into the Arabian Gulf and offering a world-class blend of leisure, luxury, and lifestyle. Comprising four coral-shaped islands, it is home to pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and an array of upscale hotels, branded residences, and premium retail and dining options. Known as one of the UAE’s most sought-after waterfront destinations, Al Marjan Island attracts residents and investors alike with its resort-style living, breathtaking sea views, and proximity to vibrant leisure attractions, making it a prime location for both vacation homes and long-term investments.

Apartments for sale on Al Marjan Island, are ideally located just 2 minutes from Wynn Resort, 12 minutes from Al Hamra Mall, 13 minutes from RAK Central, 14 minutes from Al Hamra Golf Club, 16 minutes from the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, 30 minutes from RAK Mall and Al Qawasim Corniche, 35 minutes from RAK International Airport, 50 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, and 60 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai.

Positioned at the very tip of Al Marjan Island and surrounded by the Arabian Gulf on three sides, this Gianfranco Ferré branded waterfront development showcases a U-shaped architectural design to maximize uninterrupted sea views from every residence. The exterior blends contemporary elegance with resort-style living, featuring landscaped gardens, sun decks, and private terraces with pools in select apartments. Residents enjoy hotel-style services and a wealth of premium amenities, including separate rooftop pools for men and women, a family pool near a children’s play area, dedicated Technogym-equipped fitness zones for men and women, and access to sandy beaches and water sports. Social and leisure spaces include a lobby café, a ground-floor retail zone, and two fine-dining restaurants with panoramic views. Additional conveniences such as 24-hour concierge and valet parking, round-the-clock housekeeping, and discreet security ensure comfort and peace of mind. The project’s prime location offers direct access to the region’s first casino and is within walking distance of luxury hotels, cafés, and restaurants, placing residents in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s newest entertainment and lifestyle hub.

The project presents fully branded and furnished apartments by Gianfranco Ferré Home, crafted in Italy with a signature blend of architectural precision and timeless elegance. Interiors feature premium finishes, designer furniture, and a refined color palette that frames the sweeping sea views. Available layouts include studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments, with select 2- and 3-bedroom residences offering the option of a private pool on the balcony. Each home is thoughtfully designed with open-plan living areas, generous balconies, fitted wardrobes, fully equipped kitchens with premium white goods, and elegant bathrooms combining style and functionality. Select layouts also boast expansive terraces, creating a seamless connection between indoor sophistication and outdoor leisure.


RKT-00024

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Leisure

