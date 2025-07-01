  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT

Apartment in a new building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$666,311
;
21
Leave a request
ID: 27727
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    20

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Modern Apartments with Flexible Installments in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a well-planned, family-friendly community in Dubai known for its tranquil environment, landscaped parks, and modern infrastructure. Strategically located between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, JVT offers easy connectivity to key destinations like Dubai Marina, JBR, and Downtown Dubai. The area features a mix of villas, townhouses, and low- to mid-rise apartment buildings, appealing to both investors and end-users. With schools, retail outlets, fitness centers, and lush green spaces, JVT provides a balanced lifestyle in a peaceful yet well-connected setting.

Apartments for sale in Jumeirah Village Triangle, are conveniently located just 4 minutes from schools and hospitals, 7 minutes from Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes from Dubai Hills Mall, 17 minutes from Jumeirah Golf Estates, 20 minutes from Bluewaters Island and JBR, 23 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, 26 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project features a contemporary residential tower that harmonizes modern architecture with natural elements, offering an open, sun-inspired design through rhythmic façades, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive balconies that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. Located in the Jumeirah Village Triangle, the development includes a vibrant multi-functional podium that anchors a wide range of amenities designed to foster wellness, leisure, and community connection. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool with sunken seating and jacuzzi, sun lounges, a kids’ pool, BBQ and dining area, mini golf, pet garden, padel tennis court, yoga area, outdoor gym, and a suspended running track with panoramic views. Indoor features encompass a fully equipped gym, yoga studio, changing room and spa, kids’ play area with babysitting service, coworking space, and private meeting rooms. Additionally, the tower offers retail and office spaces with a dedicated lobby for professional use, creating a comprehensive lifestyle destination that integrates comfort, vitality, and modern urban living.

The project offers elegantly designed interiors that prioritize light, space, and functionality, with residences available in studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom configurations, each crafted to maximize comfort and usability. The interiors feature open-plan layouts enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the living spaces with natural light and offer expansive views of either the Dubai Marina skyline or Jumeirah Golf Estates. Every unit includes spacious terraces or balconies that extend the living experience outdoors. Premium finishes and thoughtful detailing are consistent throughout, with fully fitted kitchens equipped with high-quality white goods, and bedrooms featuring built-in wardrobes that optimize storage without compromising style. Bathrooms are sleek and modern, complementing the overall refined aesthetic, while select units include dedicated study rooms or multi-purpose spaces ideal for work or family needs. The blend of sophisticated materials, neutral palettes, and contemporary design elements ensures each residence supports both relaxation and vibrant everyday living​.


DXB-00245

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Grove Residence with swimming pools, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$457,062
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$316,246
Residential complex Design Quarter
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$670,685
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$402,936
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,548
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$666,311
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$446,850
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Apartments in the comfortable premium residential complex The Gate in Aljada, Sharjah! Fully equipped kitchen! Convenient location! Nearby SABIS school! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: swimming pools, shopping centers, restau…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$347,722
The residence features a gym, a barbecue area, bike paths, gardens and parks, a spa area, a fitness center, a swimming pool. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Expo 2020 - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$257,721
The Orchard Place is the epitome of contemporary living in the heart of one of Dubai’s most sought-after areas, Jumeirah Village Circle. The complex seamlessly combines the dynamism of the metropolis with privacy, offering residents a quiet oasis in the midst of a rapidly developing city. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications