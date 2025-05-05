  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New high-rise Sky Tower Residence with a pool, a garden and a restaurant close to the canal, in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise Sky Tower Residence with a pool, a garden and a restaurant close to the canal, in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
20
ID: 19815
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373626
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Tiger Sky Tower is a new luxury project from Tiger Properties. Located in the Business Bay High Towers area, this fully furnished and equipped project is the epitome of style and elegance. Tiger Sky Tower is the tallest residential building in the world, second only to the Burj Khalifa in height.

We offer apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and penthouses - in particular the Royal Sky penthouse. The complex includes an infinity pool and restaurant located at the highest altitude in the world, offering stunning views as well as luxurious amenities. Facilities:

  • The highest restaurant and swimming pool in the world;
  • Running track;
  • Equipped gym;
  • Health club;
  • Children playground;
  • Cigar bar;
  • Outdoor Jacuzzi;
  • Spa.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Thanks to the good location of the project, all the necessary infrastructure is located nearby:

  • Al Khail Road – 2 minutes
  • Dubai Canal – 5 minutes
  • Dubai Design District – 8 minutes
  • Za'abeel – 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 14 minutes
  • Ras Al Khor – 16 minutes
  • Dubai Opera – 17 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 17 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise Sky Tower Residence with a pool, a garden and a restaurant close to the canal, in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$734,690
