  New apartments in the Golf Green premium residential complex with the richest infrastructure, DAMAC Hills area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€470,670
;
15
About the complex

Complex is nestled amidst swaying palms and stunning views of the fairways at DAMAC Hills. Within this remarkable destination lies the renowned Trump International Golf Club Dubai, alongside an expansive parkland spanning nearly 4 million square feet. This expansive green space presents a multitude of themed areas for leisure, including sports fields, a skate park, a wave pool, a petting farm, a dog park, and a plethora of other engaging attractions. The luxury complex offers apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes
  • Dubai Autodrome – 12 minutes
  • The Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club – 11 minutes
  • Dubai International Stadium – 14 minutes
  • Hamdan Sports Complex – 15 minutes
  • First Avenue Mall – 11 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates – 24 minutes
  • Aster Medical Centre – 9 minutes
  • Mediclinic Parkview Hospital – 12 minutes
  • NMC Royal Hospital – 19 minutes
  • Park Inn by Radisson – 10 minutes
  • Studio One Hotel – 9 minutes
  • Five Hotel Jumeirah Village Circle – 19 minutes
  • Jebel Ali School – 5 minutes
  • Fairgreen International School – 11 minutes
  • Global Indian International School – 16 minutes
  • Safa Community School – 18 minutes
  • Kings’ School – 21 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 28 minutes
