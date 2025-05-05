Residential complex New W Residences with a swimming pool, a spa center and a direct access to the yacht club, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE

W Residences is an innovative project from Arada Developer that offers a range of 1-4 bedroom apartments, 2-4 bedroom duplexes, as well as luxury 5-bedroom penthouses and presidential suites. Luxury apartments created for you: spacious and elegant layouts to suit every taste, smart home system, elegant design with warm minimalist elements and high-quality finishes, as well as kitchens equipped with modern and high-quality appliances.
The complex is located on the beach, next to the yacht club in a prestigious area where you will find first-class restaurants on the water, shops, 5-star hotels and much more. Here you will find incredible views of Dubai Marina, Blue Waters Island and the Arabian Gulf.