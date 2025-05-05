Residential complex New W Residences with a swimming pool, a spa center and a direct access to the yacht club, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE

W Residences is an innovative project from Arada Developer that offers a range of 1-4 bedroom apartments, 2-4 bedroom duplexes, as well as luxury 5-bedroom penthouses and presidential suites. Luxury apartments created for you: spacious and elegant layouts to suit every taste, smart home system, elegant design with warm minimalist elements and high-quality finishes, as well as kitchens equipped with modern and high-quality appliances.

Payment:

10% - down payment

50% - during construction

40% - on completion (4th quarter of 2027)

Infinity pool 200 meters long;

Exclusive fitness center and spa;

Yoga studio;

Spacious children's play complex;

Room for meetings and collaboration;

Private cinema;

Music and recording studio;

The lounge area is an ideal place for meetings and relaxation;

Smart home system in all residences;

Stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf

Built-in high quality kitchen appliances;

24-hour concierge and valet services;

Guest apartments for visitors;

Fine dining on the ground floor.

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the beach, next to the yacht club in a prestigious area where you will find first-class restaurants on the water, shops, 5-star hotels and much more. Here you will find incredible views of Dubai Marina, Blue Waters Island and the Arabian Gulf.