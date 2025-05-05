  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New W Residences with a swimming pool, a spa center and a direct access to the yacht club, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,20M
14/04/2025
$1,20M
13/04/2025
$1,20M
12/04/2025
$1,20M
11/04/2025
$1,23M
10/04/2025
$1,23M
09/04/2025
$1,24M
08/04/2025
$1,24M
06/04/2025
$1,24M
05/04/2025
$1,23M
04/04/2025
$1,24M
03/04/2025
$1,26M
02/04/2025
$1,26M
01/04/2025
$1,25M
30/03/2025
$1,25M
29/03/2025
$1,26M
28/03/2025
$1,26M
27/03/2025
$1,26M
26/03/2025
$1,26M
25/03/2025
$1,25M
24/03/2025
$1,25M
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

W Residences is an innovative project from Arada Developer that offers a range of 1-4 bedroom apartments, 2-4 bedroom duplexes, as well as luxury 5-bedroom penthouses and presidential suites. Luxury apartments created for you: spacious and elegant layouts to suit every taste, smart home system, elegant design with warm minimalist elements and high-quality finishes, as well as kitchens equipped with modern and high-quality appliances.

Payment:

  • 10% - down payment
  • 50% - during construction
  • 40% - on completion (4th quarter of 2027)
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Infinity pool 200 meters long;
  • Exclusive fitness center and spa;
  • Yoga studio;
  • Spacious children's play complex;
  • Room for meetings and collaboration;
  • Private cinema;
  • Music and recording studio;
  • The lounge area is an ideal place for meetings and relaxation;
  • Smart home system in all residences;
  • Stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf
  • Built-in high quality kitchen appliances;
  • 24-hour concierge and valet services;
  • Guest apartments for visitors;
  • Fine dining on the ground floor.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the beach, next to the yacht club in a prestigious area where you will find first-class restaurants on the water, shops, 5-star hotels and much more. Here you will find incredible views of Dubai Marina, Blue Waters Island and the Arabian Gulf.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Leave your request
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Leave a request
