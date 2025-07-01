  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building Boutique Beach Side Living in Dubailand!

Apartment in a new building Boutique Beach Side Living in Dubailand!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,244
17
ID: 26720
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    Brick
    2027
    Finished
    11

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  Management company

About the complex

Cove Edition 6 – Boutique Beachside Living in Dubailand.

Seaside Comfort + Smart Design + Post-Handover Flexibility — Unmissable Lifestyle & Investment Opportunity!

 Prime Dubailand Location

  • Part of the emerging Dubailand Residence Complex (DLRC) — minutes from Global Village, Outlet Mall, Silicon Oasis, Academic City.

  • Strategic access via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed & Al Ain Roads.

  • 20–25 min to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay & DXB Airport.

Unit Mix & Starting Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Price from Approx. (€)

Studio ~ 38 m² from 162.000€

1 Bedroom  ~ 68 m² from 232.000€

2 Bedroom  ~ 121 m² from 345.000€

 

💳 Flexible Payment & Handover

  • Handover Q4 2027

  • 50/50 payment plan:

    • 10–20 % booking

    • 30–40 % in regular instalments during construction

    • Remainder post-handover over 36 months

Refined Interiors & Smart Living:

  • Fully fitted with Bosch appliances in kitchens and baths.

  • Smart-home integration with app-controlled lighting and climate.

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows, open layouts, modern finishes.

  • Select units feature Jacuzzi balconies.

Rooftop Resort-Style Lifestyle:

  • Infinity rooftop pool with Dubai skyline views.

  • Spa, sauna, fitness, and co-working lounge.

  • Kids’ zone, BBQ terraces, multi-sport courts.

  • Concierge, valet parking & 24/7 security.

Why Cove 6 Is a Smart Investment:

  • 7–9 % gross rental yield on studios & 1Bedrooms.

  • Stylish appeal for tenants: young professionals, nomads, families.

  • Low entry cost in rapid-growth DLRC compared to Dubai’s prime areas.

  • Ideal for self-use, long-term tenancy or Airbnb-style leasing.

 What Buyers Say

“Sold out in 72 hours—caught it right during the prelaunch.”
“Jacuzzi balcony is a rare treat—great for guests and rentals.”
“Imtiaz delivers quality finishes that feel above the price tag.”

Best For These Buyer Types:

  • First-time investors looking for immediate lifestyle + yield.

  • Remote workers & nomads craving community & resort feel.

  • Young families wanting modern amenities without Dubai prices.

  • Budget-conscious owners seeking post-handover payment flexibility.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

