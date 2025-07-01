Apartment in a new building Boutique Beach Side Living in Dubailand!

Cove Edition 6 – Boutique Beachside Living in Dubailand.
Seaside Comfort + Smart Design + Post-Handover Flexibility — Unmissable Lifestyle & Investment Opportunity!
Prime Dubailand Location
Part of the emerging Dubailand Residence Complex (DLRC) — minutes from Global Village, Outlet Mall, Silicon Oasis, Academic City.
Strategic access via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed & Al Ain Roads.
20–25 min to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay & DXB Airport.
Unit Mix & Starting Prices
Unit TypeSize (approx.)Price from Approx. (€)
Studio ~ 38 m² from 162.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 68 m² from 232.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 121 m² from 345.000€
💳 Flexible Payment & Handover
Handover Q4 2027
50/50 payment plan:
10–20 % booking
30–40 % in regular instalments during construction
Remainder post-handover over 36 months
Refined Interiors & Smart Living:
Fully fitted with Bosch appliances in kitchens and baths.
Smart-home integration with app-controlled lighting and climate.
Floor-to-ceiling windows, open layouts, modern finishes.
Select units feature Jacuzzi balconies.
Rooftop Resort-Style Lifestyle:
Infinity rooftop pool with Dubai skyline views.
Spa, sauna, fitness, and co-working lounge.
Kids’ zone, BBQ terraces, multi-sport courts.
Concierge, valet parking & 24/7 security.
Why Cove 6 Is a Smart Investment:
7–9 % gross rental yield on studios & 1Bedrooms.
Stylish appeal for tenants: young professionals, nomads, families.
Low entry cost in rapid-growth DLRC compared to Dubai’s prime areas.
What Buyers Say
“Sold out in 72 hours—caught it right during the prelaunch.”
“Jacuzzi balcony is a rare treat—great for guests and rentals.”
“Imtiaz delivers quality finishes that feel above the price tag.”
Best For These Buyer Types:
First-time investors looking for immediate lifestyle + yield.
Remote workers & nomads craving community & resort feel.
Young families wanting modern amenities without Dubai prices.
Budget-conscious owners seeking post-handover payment flexibility.