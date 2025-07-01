Apartment in a new building Boutique Beach Side Living in Dubailand!

Cove Edition 6 – Boutique Beachside Living in Dubailand.

Seaside Comfort + Smart Design + Post-Handover Flexibility — Unmissable Lifestyle & Investment Opportunity!

Prime Dubailand Location

Part of the emerging Dubailand Residence Complex (DLRC) — minutes from Global Village, Outlet Mall, Silicon Oasis, Academic City.

Strategic access via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed & Al Ain Roads.

20–25 min to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay & DXB Airport.

Unit Mix & Starting Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Price from Approx. (€)

Studio ~ 38 m² from 162.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 68 m² from 232.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 121 m² from 345.000€

💳 Flexible Payment & Handover

Handover Q4 2027

50/50 payment plan : 10–20 % booking 30–40 % in regular instalments during construction Remainder post-handover over 36 months



Refined Interiors & Smart Living:

Fully fitted with Bosch appliances in kitchens and baths.

Smart-home integration with app-controlled lighting and climate.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, open layouts, modern finishes.

Select units feature Jacuzzi balconies.

Rooftop Resort-Style Lifestyle:

Infinity rooftop pool with Dubai skyline views.

Spa, sauna, fitness , and co-working lounge.

Kids’ zone , BBQ terraces, multi-sport courts.

Concierge, valet parking & 24/7 security.

Why Cove 6 Is a Smart Investment:

7–9 % gross rental yield on studios & 1Bedrooms.

Stylish appeal for tenants: young professionals, nomads, families.

Low entry cost in rapid-growth DLRC compared to Dubai’s prime areas.

Ideal for self-use, long-term tenancy or Airbnb-style leasing.

What Buyers Say

“Sold out in 72 hours—caught it right during the prelaunch.”

“Jacuzzi balcony is a rare treat—great for guests and rentals.”

“Imtiaz delivers quality finishes that feel above the price tag.”

Best For These Buyer Types: