Residential complex New Saria Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the yacht club, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$729,183
14/04/2025
$724,680
13/04/2025
$725,105
12/04/2025
$727,805
11/04/2025
$744,258
10/04/2025
$747,290
09/04/2025
$751,039
08/04/2025
$750,573
06/04/2025
$751,018
05/04/2025
$744,176
04/04/2025
$754,116
03/04/2025
$762,478
02/04/2025
$760,877
01/04/2025
$759,155
30/03/2025
$756,831
29/03/2025
$762,482
28/03/2025
$765,264
27/03/2025
$762,582
26/03/2025
$762,106
25/03/2025
$759,498
24/03/2025
$756,900
1
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 21560
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2390995
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The residence is built in the state-of-the-art architectural style. We offer premium apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and 4-room penthouses with high-quality finishing.

The amenities of the complex include indoor and outdoor communal swimming pools, a gym, a yoga studio, a kids' playground, shops.

Facilities and amenities on the podium level:

  • Gym
  • Cinema
  • Yoga studio
  • Infinity and kids' pool
  • Barbecue area
  • Seating lounge areas
  • 5 km jogging and 10 km cycling track around Dubai maritime city
  • Outdoor workspace and landscaping

Amenities of the 20th level for adults:

  • Indoor pool
  • Steam and sauna
  • Ice bath

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In the neighbourhood of Dubai Maritime City there is a yacht club, a green park, a sports complex, a cafe, bowling, a rollerdrome. Within the distance of 1 km there is a kindergarten, a school, a hospital, a supermarket.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

