Residential complex New Saria Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the yacht club, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

The residence is built in the state-of-the-art architectural style. We offer premium apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and 4-room penthouses with high-quality finishing.

The amenities of the complex include indoor and outdoor communal swimming pools, a gym, a yoga studio, a kids' playground, shops.

Facilities and amenities on the podium level:

Gym

Cinema

Yoga studio

Infinity and kids' pool

Barbecue area

Seating lounge areas

5 km jogging and 10 km cycling track around Dubai maritime city

Outdoor workspace and landscaping

Amenities of the 20th level for adults:

Indoor pool

Steam and sauna

Ice bath

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In the neighbourhood of Dubai Maritime City there is a yacht club, a green park, a sports complex, a cafe, bowling, a rollerdrome. Within the distance of 1 km there is a kindergarten, a school, a hospital, a supermarket.