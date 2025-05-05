Residential complex Apartments in Frank Mueller Vanguard residence with a pool, and co-working space near the beaches and golf club, Dubai Marina are, Dubai

The architectural concept has been designed by Franck Muller, the well-known Swiss brand with more than 30-year history. The brand focuses on watch and actively extends its influence in the sphere of interior design.

The project is a residential complex with modern design and numerous amenities in the dynamically developing area with a convenient access to the main facilities of the city.

Amenities

swimming pool

jogging track

tennis court

zen garden

kids' playground

lounge area

indoor sitting area

gym

sauna

steam bath

co-working area

Franck Muller lounge

zen room

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

30% during construction / 70% upon completion

Facilities and equipment in the house

Teka/Siemens kitchen appliances

LeGrand sockets and switches

Location and nearby infrastructure

Vanguard Residences Project is located in Dubai Marina, one of the main coastal areas of Dubai. The 3-meter-long area along Arabian Gulf includes residential skyscrapers, restaurants, shops, and Marina Mall shopping and recreation center. In close proximity to the complex there are: