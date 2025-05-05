Residential complex Apartments in Frank Mueller Vanguard residence with a pool, and co-working space near the beaches and golf club, Dubai Marina are, Dubai

The architectural concept has been designed by Franck Muller, the well-known Swiss brand with more than 30-year history. The brand focuses on watch and actively extends its influence in the sphere of interior design.
The project is a residential complex with modern design and numerous amenities in the dynamically developing area with a convenient access to the main facilities of the city.
Amenities
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.
Payment plan
30% during construction / 70% upon completionFacilities and equipment in the house
Teka/Siemens kitchen appliances
LeGrand sockets and switchesLocation and nearby infrastructure
Vanguard Residences Project is located in Dubai Marina, one of the main coastal areas of Dubai. The 3-meter-long area along Arabian Gulf includes residential skyscrapers, restaurants, shops, and Marina Mall shopping and recreation center. In close proximity to the complex there are: