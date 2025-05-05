  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Apartments in Frank Mueller Vanguard residence with a pool, and co-working space near the beaches and golf club, Dubai Marina are, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments in Frank Mueller Vanguard residence with a pool, and co-working space near the beaches and golf club, Dubai Marina are, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$482,571
18/05/2025
$482,571
17/05/2025
$480,788
16/05/2025
$481,111
14/05/2025
$484,985
13/05/2025
$479,813
11/05/2025
$478,778
10/05/2025
$480,378
09/05/2025
$476,477
08/05/2025
$474,744
07/05/2025
$476,380
14/04/2025
$474,241
13/04/2025
$474,519
12/04/2025
$476,291
11/04/2025
$487,053
10/04/2025
$489,037
09/04/2025
$491,497
08/04/2025
$491,190
06/04/2025
$491,478
05/04/2025
$487,000
04/04/2025
$493,512
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22154
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394463
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    DAMAC Properties (~ 800 m)

About the complex

The architectural concept has been designed by Franck Muller, the well-known Swiss brand with more than 30-year history. The brand focuses on watch and actively extends its influence in the sphere of interior design.

The project is a residential complex with modern design and numerous amenities in the dynamically developing area with a convenient access to the main facilities of the city.

Amenities

  • swimming pool
  • jogging track
  • tennis court
  • zen garden
  • kids' playground
  • lounge area
  • indoor sitting area
  • gym
  • sauna
  • steam bath
  • co-working area
  • Franck Muller lounge
  • zen room

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

30% during construction / 70% upon completion

Facilities and equipment in the house

Teka/Siemens kitchen appliances

LeGrand sockets and switches

Location and nearby infrastructure

Vanguard Residences Project is located in Dubai Marina, one of the main coastal areas of Dubai. The 3-meter-long area along Arabian Gulf includes residential skyscrapers, restaurants, shops, and Marina Mall shopping and recreation center. In close proximity to the complex there are:

  • Media City Amphitheater (3 minutes),
  • Dubai Marina Mall (5 minutes),
  • Emirates Golf Club (6 minutes),
  • Jumeirah Beach Residences and beaches (10 minutes),
  • Palm Jumeirah and Western Beach (10 minutes),
  • Mall of the Emirates (10 minutes),
  • Dubai International Airport (20 minutes),
  • Al Maktoum International Airport (22 minutes).

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Oria
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$465,753
Apartment building Design Quarter by Meraas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,64M
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,69M
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$409,679
Residential complex Nouran Living
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$223,772
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in Frank Mueller Vanguard residence with a pool, and co-working space near the beaches and golf club, Dubai Marina are, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$482,571
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Dusk by Binghatti
Residential complex Dusk by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$240,535
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Lincoln Star Residence
Apartment building Lincoln Star Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$157,876
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Limited Edition: Only 48 units available! Flexible Payment Plan: - 20% Deposit + 4% DLD Fee - 1% Monthly During Construction for 18 Months - 10% Upon Handover (Q4 2025) - 1% Monthly After Handover for 52 Months Luxury Amenities: Pool & Jacuzzi Fully Equipped Gym BBQ Area & Boxing …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with terrace and swimming pool, on the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, in the popular area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with terrace and swimming pool, on the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, in the popular area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$394,930
Modern apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The residential complex is a 17-storey building with terraces overlooking the city. The apartments are equipped with furniture and appliances. The complex has a separate floor with recreational facilities: swimming pools, playground, lounge areas. Locati…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications