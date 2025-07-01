Apartment in a new building EMAAR Beachfront

Emaar Beachfront is a prestigious master-planned, gated waterfront community developed by Emaar Properties, located in Dubai Harbour between Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. Spanning over 10 million sq ft, it features 27 residential towers and approximately 10,000 premium units, including 1–4 bedroom apartments, penthouses, and exclusive townhouses, all with access to 1.5 km of private white-sand beach and panoramic sea views. The development offers world-class amenities such as infinity swimming pools, a fully equipped gym and spa, BBQ areas, landscaped gardens, retail and dining promenades (13,000 sqm), and children’s play zones. Residents enjoy seamless connectivity via direct road access to Sheikh Zayed Road, planned tram links, pedestrian and cycling bridges, and marine transport options like sea taxis—connecting them easily to Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, and Palm Jumeirah. Just minutes from Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from Downtown, and 30 minutes from DXB Airport, Emaar Beachfront is positioned for maximum convenience. Launched in 2017, the project includes completed towers like Beach Vista, Sunrise Bay, and Marina Vista, as well as newer launches like Grand Bleu, Seapoint, and Beach Mansion. Property prices start around AED 3.7m (~USD 1m) for 1-bedroom units, with average prices ranging from AED 1,500 to 2,500 per sq ft. Flexible post-handover payment plans, such as 50/50 options, are available, and rental yields reach up to 7–8% annually. With its blend of resort-style luxury, high-end retail, exceptional connectivity, and the reliability of Emaar as the developer, Emaar Beachfront represents one of the most attractive residential and investment destinations on Dubai’s coastline.