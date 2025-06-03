  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,773
;
14
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Introducing a unique opportunity to become a residential property owner in one of the most dynamic and prestigious areas of Dubai. Aspirz is a true embodiment of a modern urban lifestyle concept, combining residential apartments and office spaces, making it an ideal choice for anyone who values ​​quality and convenience.

The project is distinguished by its particularly well-thought-out infrastructure: separate entrances for residential complexes and office premises create an atmosphere of privacy for residents, while allowing businesses to thrive in a comfortable and well-organized environment. The courtyard and public areas are decorated with more than 30 different amenities, where everyone will find something to their liking.

This residential complex is not just a place to live, but a full-fledged environment for work, rest and entertainment, where every detail is thought out for your convenience. Here you will find everything you need for a modern lifestyle - comfort, safety, style and a variety of opportunities for active recreation and business meetings.

Features of the flats

Here you will find modern, fully furnished residences created with the highest standards of comfort in mind. Layout options include studios, as well as spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. All apartments are equipped with modern “smart home” systems.

Facilities and equipment in the house

There are spacious conference halls and banquet halls for events and business meetings, modern coworking and business centers, as well as creative spaces. For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, there are indoor and outdoor sports grounds on the territory: gyms, yoga and zumba areas, as well as a paddle court, basketball courts, a cricket field and multifunctional training spaces. For those who value peace and relaxation, there is a sauna, jacuzzi, steam rooms, as well as barbecue areas where you can spend time with friends and family. For families with children, there are separate playgrounds, a kindergarten, swimming pools for toddlers, as well as climbing walls. The equipped recreation area includes a cozy cafe where you can enjoy aromatic coffee and fresh desserts, as well as a spacious swimming pool for adults and a separate children's pool. The entire territory is surrounded by running and walking trails.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Evergreens
Residential complex Evergreens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$151,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Apartments in the exquisite Evergreens residential complex in Damac Hills 2! Great option for living, resale and rental! Profitability - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Nice location! Interest-free installment plan! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Amenities: Gym, spectacula…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Show all publications