Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE

Introducing a unique opportunity to become a residential property owner in one of the most dynamic and prestigious areas of Dubai. Aspirz is a true embodiment of a modern urban lifestyle concept, combining residential apartments and office spaces, making it an ideal choice for anyone who values ​​quality and convenience.

The project is distinguished by its particularly well-thought-out infrastructure: separate entrances for residential complexes and office premises create an atmosphere of privacy for residents, while allowing businesses to thrive in a comfortable and well-organized environment. The courtyard and public areas are decorated with more than 30 different amenities, where everyone will find something to their liking.

This residential complex is not just a place to live, but a full-fledged environment for work, rest and entertainment, where every detail is thought out for your convenience. Here you will find everything you need for a modern lifestyle - comfort, safety, style and a variety of opportunities for active recreation and business meetings.

Features of the flats

Here you will find modern, fully furnished residences created with the highest standards of comfort in mind. Layout options include studios, as well as spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. All apartments are equipped with modern “smart home” systems.

Facilities and equipment in the house

There are spacious conference halls and banquet halls for events and business meetings, modern coworking and business centers, as well as creative spaces. For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, there are indoor and outdoor sports grounds on the territory: gyms, yoga and zumba areas, as well as a paddle court, basketball courts, a cricket field and multifunctional training spaces. For those who value peace and relaxation, there is a sauna, jacuzzi, steam rooms, as well as barbecue areas where you can spend time with friends and family. For families with children, there are separate playgrounds, a kindergarten, swimming pools for toddlers, as well as climbing walls. The equipped recreation area includes a cozy cafe where you can enjoy aromatic coffee and fresh desserts, as well as a spacious swimming pool for adults and a separate children's pool. The entire territory is surrounded by running and walking trails.