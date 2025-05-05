  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New residence Maison Elysee 3 with a swimming pool and a wellness club, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Maison Elysee 3 with a swimming pool and a wellness club, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$292,211
18/05/2025
$292,211
17/05/2025
$291,131
16/05/2025
$291,326
14/05/2025
$293,672
13/05/2025
$290,540
11/05/2025
$289,914
10/05/2025
$290,883
09/05/2025
$288,520
08/05/2025
$287,471
07/05/2025
$288,462
14/04/2025
$287,166
13/04/2025
$287,334
12/04/2025
$288,408
11/04/2025
$294,924
10/04/2025
$296,126
09/04/2025
$297,616
08/04/2025
$297,430
06/04/2025
$297,603
05/04/2025
$294,892
04/04/2025
$298,835
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22551
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2410568
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Maison Elysee 3 is the exclusive residential project in the heart of JVC, one of the most rapidly developing area of Dubai. The complex embodies the ideal harmony of luxury and comfort, and offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every residence is created here for those, who appreciate elegance, style, and modern amenities surrounded by top-notch infrastructure and natural beauty. The apartments are not furnished, allowing you to put your own ideas into practice and decorate the space according to your taste. But every residence has built-in appliances, adding convenience and functionality. High-quality finishing materials and thought-out design make every space really stylish and convenient.

In the territory of the complex, there is a luxury swimming pool for adults, and a specially equipped kids' zone, where your children can be safe and have a good time. For those, who like activities, there are sports grounds and a wellness club, which will give you the ideal conditions for health support. There is also an outdoor cinema, where you can enjoy evening film screenings under the stars, and the barbecue area and the kids' playground will be ideal for cozy meetings with friends and family. This dynamic and friendly area for families is ideal for active people, who like to spend time outdoors - parks, walking paths, and lounge areas are waiting for you here.

Amenities

  • outdoor cinema
  • swimming pool for adults
  • kids' zone by the pool
  • Pool terrace
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground
  • sports ground
  • wellness club

Payment plan (65/35)

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, but comes with kitchen appliances only

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai offers numerous advantages for the residential complex. It's notable for convenient location, ensuring easy access to the main highways, facilitating getting around the city. Infrastructure of the area is well-developed, including shops, restaurants, parks and schools, which make it attractive for families. JVC is known for its low building density, creating the comfortable and cozy atmosphere. Moreover, the area is actively developing, opening new opportunities for investment and real estate price growth.

  • Circle Mall - 8 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 17 minutes
  • IMG World - 23 minutes
  • Global Village - 23 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 28 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 38 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airport - 40 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Spacious apartments and residences with private pools, views of the harbour, yacht club, islands and golf course, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$733,462
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$474,698
Residential complex Golf Views — apartments in a new residential complex by Emaar overlooking the golf course in Emaar South, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$545,387
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,22M
Residential complex New Evora Residences with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$719,334
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Maison Elysee 3 with a swimming pool and a wellness club, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$292,211
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New project DoubleTree by Hilton with a pool and recreation areas close to a metro station and DIFC, Jumeirah Garden City (Al Satwa), Dubai
Residential complex New project DoubleTree by Hilton with a pool and recreation areas close to a metro station and DIFC, Jumeirah Garden City (Al Satwa), Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$913,154
DoubleTree by Hilton Residences is a branded residential project by West F5, located in the strategically important area of Jumeirah Garden City (Al Satwa), within walking distance of Sheikh Zayed Road and just a few minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Jumeirah Beaches, City Walk and Du…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,221
We offer spacious apartments. The residence features a gym, yoga and meditation areas, a library, a sauna, a multifunctional room, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a green area, a lounge areas, and a barbecue area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,60M
The residence features an ornamental pond, sports grounds, a shopping mall, a beach club, sandy beaches, lagoons, a sports park, a meditation garden. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 10-20 minutes away from the port, an internation…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications