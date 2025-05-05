Residential complex New residence Maison Elysee 3 with a swimming pool and a wellness club, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Maison Elysee 3 is the exclusive residential project in the heart of JVC, one of the most rapidly developing area of Dubai. The complex embodies the ideal harmony of luxury and comfort, and offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every residence is created here for those, who appreciate elegance, style, and modern amenities surrounded by top-notch infrastructure and natural beauty. The apartments are not furnished, allowing you to put your own ideas into practice and decorate the space according to your taste. But every residence has built-in appliances, adding convenience and functionality. High-quality finishing materials and thought-out design make every space really stylish and convenient.

In the territory of the complex, there is a luxury swimming pool for adults, and a specially equipped kids' zone, where your children can be safe and have a good time. For those, who like activities, there are sports grounds and a wellness club, which will give you the ideal conditions for health support. There is also an outdoor cinema, where you can enjoy evening film screenings under the stars, and the barbecue area and the kids' playground will be ideal for cozy meetings with friends and family. This dynamic and friendly area for families is ideal for active people, who like to spend time outdoors - parks, walking paths, and lounge areas are waiting for you here.

Amenities

outdoor cinema

swimming pool for adults

kids' zone by the pool

Pool terrace

barbecue area

kids' playground

sports ground

wellness club

Payment plan (65/35)

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, but comes with kitchen appliances only

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai offers numerous advantages for the residential complex. It's notable for convenient location, ensuring easy access to the main highways, facilitating getting around the city. Infrastructure of the area is well-developed, including shops, restaurants, parks and schools, which make it attractive for families. JVC is known for its low building density, creating the comfortable and cozy atmosphere. Moreover, the area is actively developing, opening new opportunities for investment and real estate price growth.