Residential complex New project VILLA DEL GAVI with 2 infinity pools and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Villa Del GAVI is the unique premium residential project, located on the first sea line in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai - Dubai Islands. The complex offers a limited number of exclusive residences with 2-5 bedrooms, each of which is notable for its spacious individual layout, premium finishing and thought-out details. The interiors are created in cooperation with the legendary British designer Tom Dixon - every element reflects modern aesthetic thinking and sophisticated taste. Floors and finishing of the bathrooms are made of natural Italian stone - noble travertine and Calacatta Viola marble. Bathrooms are equipped with designer Antonio Lupi sanitary ware, and kitchens - with SMEG appliances combined with Italian cabinetry by Fabel Casa. Wardrobes are also Italian, with eco-leather finishing and built-in lighting.
The lobby is decorated with glass art objects by the world-famous Czech studio LASVIT. There are two infinity pools with a view of the sunset and Arabian Gulf, as well as a fitness center with Technogym equipment and a tea lounge with interior features by French and Italian designers - everything here is created for tailor-made comfort. The spectrum of premium a la carte services is available for residents, including a private concierge, transfers by Rolls-Royce, babysitting, private shopper, yoga instructor, massage therapist, nutrition specialist services, as well as complete home maintenance during the time when you were away: from cleaning to technical support. Everything in order that you can enjoy life without unnecessary worries.
Amenities:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.
Payment plan: 35/65Features of the flats
With kitchen appliances. Without seating furniture.Location and nearby infrastructure
Villa Del GAVI location is one of the most strategic in Dubai. Just 15 minutes by car - DIFC with the best Michelin-starred restaurants of the world, 20 minutes - Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall and Business Bay. Private beaches, luxury shopping galleries, world-class golf courses and access to modern medical facilities are within walking distance.