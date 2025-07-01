Residential complex New project VILLA DEL GAVI with 2 infinity pools and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Villa Del GAVI is the unique premium residential project, located on the first sea line in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai - Dubai Islands. The complex offers a limited number of exclusive residences with 2-5 bedrooms, each of which is notable for its spacious individual layout, premium finishing and thought-out details. The interiors are created in cooperation with the legendary British designer Tom Dixon - every element reflects modern aesthetic thinking and sophisticated taste. Floors and finishing of the bathrooms are made of natural Italian stone - noble travertine and Calacatta Viola marble. Bathrooms are equipped with designer Antonio Lupi sanitary ware, and kitchens - with SMEG appliances combined with Italian cabinetry by Fabel Casa. Wardrobes are also Italian, with eco-leather finishing and built-in lighting.

The lobby is decorated with glass art objects by the world-famous Czech studio LASVIT. There are two infinity pools with a view of the sunset and Arabian Gulf, as well as a fitness center with Technogym equipment and a tea lounge with interior features by French and Italian designers - everything here is created for tailor-made comfort. The spectrum of premium a la carte services is available for residents, including a private concierge, transfers by Rolls-Royce, babysitting, private shopper, yoga instructor, massage therapist, nutrition specialist services, as well as complete home maintenance during the time when you were away: from cleaning to technical support. Everything in order that you can enjoy life without unnecessary worries.

Amenities:

2 scenic infinity pools

modern gym with Technogym equipment

direct access to the beach

24/7 concierge service

lounge areas

personal a la carte service

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 35/65

Features of the flats

With kitchen appliances. Without seating furniture.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Villa Del GAVI location is one of the most strategic in Dubai. Just 15 minutes by car - DIFC with the best Michelin-starred restaurants of the world, 20 minutes - Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall and Business Bay. Private beaches, luxury shopping galleries, world-class golf courses and access to modern medical facilities are within walking distance.