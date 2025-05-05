Residential complex New Firoza Residence with a beach and a golf course, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

FIROZA is the unique project, offering high living standards in the midst of azure waters and equipped beaches, creating the ideal space for those, who appreciate premium comfort, style and serenity. Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, it combines convenient transport accessibility, proximity to key facilities and secluded atmosphere of a resort.

Each residence here is an embodiment of sophistication and modern design. The complex includes 8 storeys of stylish, fully furnished apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, where every element is thought out to the last detail. Spacious interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows fill the rooms with natural light and open breathtaking views of Arabian Gulf. Premium finishing, high-quality materials and user-friendly layouts create cozy and elegant atmosphere, and private parking and well-developed infrastructure ensure maximum convenience for residents.

Discover more than 21 kilometers of snow-white beaches, where you can enjoy swimming in crystal-clear waters and go in for water sports. In close proximity, there are the best golf courses, luxury hotels and resorts, fine restaurants and world-class shopping galleries, as well as entertainment complexes and green parks, ideal for walks and recreation. Those, who like active lifestyle, will appreciate the modern fitness center with advanced equipment. And those, who aim for seclusion and harmony, will be able to enjoy silence and nature in the specially equipped lounge areas.

Amenities:

beach

golf course

fitness center

parks

lounge areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan (60/40)

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The ideal location of the complex ensures convenient access to the main highways and public transport, allowing to get to Downtown Dubai, leading business centers, elite educational institutions and medical facilities just in several minutes.