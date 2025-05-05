  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Firoza Residence with a beach and a golf course, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Firoza Residence with a beach and a golf course, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$422,125
14/04/2025
$419,518
13/04/2025
$419,764
12/04/2025
$421,331
11/04/2025
$430,851
10/04/2025
$432,607
09/04/2025
$434,784
08/04/2025
$434,512
06/04/2025
$434,766
05/04/2025
$430,804
04/04/2025
$436,564
03/04/2025
$441,405
02/04/2025
$440,475
01/04/2025
$439,479
30/03/2025
$438,128
29/03/2025
$441,404
28/03/2025
$443,016
27/03/2025
$441,464
26/03/2025
$441,187
25/03/2025
$439,681
24/03/2025
$438,192
;
Residential complex New Firoza Residence with a beach and a golf course, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25370
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441539
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

FIROZA is the unique project, offering high living standards in the midst of azure waters and equipped beaches, creating the ideal space for those, who appreciate premium comfort, style and serenity. Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, it combines convenient transport accessibility, proximity to key facilities and secluded atmosphere of a resort.

Each residence here is an embodiment of sophistication and modern design. The complex includes 8 storeys of stylish, fully furnished apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, where every element is thought out to the last detail. Spacious interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows fill the rooms with natural light and open breathtaking views of Arabian Gulf. Premium finishing, high-quality materials and user-friendly layouts create cozy and elegant atmosphere, and private parking and well-developed infrastructure ensure maximum convenience for residents.

Discover more than 21 kilometers of snow-white beaches, where you can enjoy swimming in crystal-clear waters and go in for water sports. In close proximity, there are the best golf courses, luxury hotels and resorts, fine restaurants and world-class shopping galleries, as well as entertainment complexes and green parks, ideal for walks and recreation. Those, who like active lifestyle, will appreciate the modern fitness center with advanced equipment. And those, who aim for seclusion and harmony, will be able to enjoy silence and nature in the specially equipped lounge areas.

Amenities:

  • beach
  • golf course
  • fitness center
  • parks
  • lounge areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan (60/40)

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The ideal location of the complex ensures convenient access to the main highways and public transport, allowing to get to Downtown Dubai, leading business centers, elite educational institutions and medical facilities just in several minutes.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building BluWaters Residences by Meraas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$13,86M
Residential complex New residence Treppan Tower with swimming pools and a lounge area, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$304,773
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower B with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,25M
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,77M
Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$464,018
You are viewing
Residential complex New Firoza Residence with a beach and a golf course, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$422,125
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex First-class residential complex 15 Cascade with a good infrastructure in Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential complex 15 Cascade with a good infrastructure in Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$235,883
15 Cascade by Iman Developers is an exclusive residential complex in the prestigious Motor City area, inspired by the combination of the dynamics of urban life and the smoothness of natural elements. The architectural concept of the project reflects the rapidity of movement and the softness …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$251,630
The Peace Lagoons project is a luxury residential complex with studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The complex is located among a wealth of green spaces and shimmering lagoons, and is a serene oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Residents have access to a variety of worl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Hayat Residence
Residential complex Hayat Residence
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 44–110 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer, as well as magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront,…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications