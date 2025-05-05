  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Amberhall Residence with swimming pools close to parks and international schools, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Amberhall Residence with swimming pools close to parks and international schools, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$303,684
14/04/2025
$301,809
13/04/2025
$301,986
12/04/2025
$303,114
11/04/2025
$309,963
10/04/2025
$311,226
09/04/2025
$312,792
08/04/2025
$312,596
06/04/2025
$312,779
05/04/2025
$309,930
04/04/2025
$314,073
03/04/2025
$317,556
02/04/2025
$316,886
01/04/2025
$316,170
30/03/2025
$315,198
29/03/2025
$317,556
28/03/2025
$318,714
27/03/2025
$317,597
26/03/2025
$317,399
25/03/2025
$316,316
24/03/2025
$315,244
Media Media
ID: 25114
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2425402
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Discover Binghatti Amberhall - a new symbol of luxury and modern lifestyle in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The residential project offers 630 elegant residences, including studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The windows open breathtaking panoramic views of the picturesque surroundings of JVC. Innovative architecture, elegant design and premium finishing materials underline status and prestige of the project.

Binghatti Amberhall is created for those, who appreciate style, convenience and quality of life. At the residents' disposal, there are: swimming pools for children and adults, where you can relax after a busy day, modern fitness areas and jogging tracks, allowing to keep fit, as well as an outdoor recreation space, which is ideal for pastime in the bosom of a family and friends.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • outdoor recreation spaces
  • jogging tracks
  • yoga area
  • breathtaking views of JVC surroundings
  • location close to international schools and parks

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 70/30, 50/50

70/30 (15% discount)

20% - down payment

50% - during construction (monthly and quarterly payments)

30% - upon completion

50/50 (18% discount)

50% - down payment

20% - during construction (monthly and quarterly payments)

30% - upon completion

Features of the flats

Kitchen fitting only, if the client wants it furnished then it will be an extra cost

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the heart of JVC, Binghatti Amberhall ensures unparalleled convenience and accessibility. Proximity to Circle Mall and key destinations of the city, such as Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, make this project the ideal place for comfortable life. Due to the convenient access to Al Khail Road (E44), Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed Road (E311), you can easily get to every area of Dubai.

Jumeirah Village Circle is a developing residential area with thought-out infrastructure, which combines cozy country life and conveniences of megapolis. There are parks, schools, kindergartens, shopping malls, restaurants and medical facilities here. The area is famous for its quiet atmosphere, well-developed social infrastructure, and ample opportunities for recreation and entertainment, making it one of the most sought-after places for life and investment.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

