Residential complex New Amberhall Residence with swimming pools close to parks and international schools, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Discover Binghatti Amberhall - a new symbol of luxury and modern lifestyle in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The residential project offers 630 elegant residences, including studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The windows open breathtaking panoramic views of the picturesque surroundings of JVC. Innovative architecture, elegant design and premium finishing materials underline status and prestige of the project.

Binghatti Amberhall is created for those, who appreciate style, convenience and quality of life. At the residents' disposal, there are: swimming pools for children and adults, where you can relax after a busy day, modern fitness areas and jogging tracks, allowing to keep fit, as well as an outdoor recreation space, which is ideal for pastime in the bosom of a family and friends.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

outdoor recreation spaces

jogging tracks

yoga area

breathtaking views of JVC surroundings

location close to international schools and parks

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 70/30, 50/50

70/30 (15% discount)

20% - down payment

50% - during construction (monthly and quarterly payments)

30% - upon completion

50/50 (18% discount)

50% - down payment

20% - during construction (monthly and quarterly payments)

30% - upon completion

Features of the flats

Kitchen fitting only, if the client wants it furnished then it will be an extra cost

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the heart of JVC, Binghatti Amberhall ensures unparalleled convenience and accessibility. Proximity to Circle Mall and key destinations of the city, such as Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, make this project the ideal place for comfortable life. Due to the convenient access to Al Khail Road (E44), Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed Road (E311), you can easily get to every area of Dubai.

Jumeirah Village Circle is a developing residential area with thought-out infrastructure, which combines cozy country life and conveniences of megapolis. There are parks, schools, kindergartens, shopping malls, restaurants and medical facilities here. The area is famous for its quiet atmosphere, well-developed social infrastructure, and ample opportunities for recreation and entertainment, making it one of the most sought-after places for life and investment.