  Luxury residence Cavalli Couture on the bank pf the canal, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE

from €5,48M; 6 bedrooms

About the complex

We offer exclusive furnished apartments featuring private infinity pools with waterfalls and a panoramic view of the city and the canal.

The residence features a cafe, a tropical garden, a lagoon with a bar and a restaurant, a gym, a lounge area and a spa area, massage rooms.

Completion - May, 31, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes drive
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes drive
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
  • Dubai Opera - 10 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€153,963
Residential complex Candice Acacia
Dubai, UAE
from
€326,322
Residential complex Elbrus
Dubai, UAE
from
€153,543
Residential complex Park Gate Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€464,045
Apartment building 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€332,000
Other complexes
Apart - hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns
Apart - hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns
Dubai, UAE
from
€616,000
Developer: Damac properties
A luxury hotel and residential tower next to Sheikh Zayed Road, floors 15 to 25 host a selection of high-end hotel rooms inspired by the Hollywood studio. A hotel room here represents a shrewd, completely managed investment into Dubai’s hospitality industry. Meanwhile, floors 26 to 63 offer luxury residences combining the comforts of home with Paramount-standard amenities and services (should you wish). Generous in space, the residential apartments are the height of fashionable, yet comfortable living, in a spectacular location. Rich amenities complete the star-studded experience, topped off by the rooftop infinity pool with its magnificent panoramic views. Paramount Hotels & Resorts translates bold imagination into an inspirational experience, drawing on a century-long track record of delighting guests. The brand combines service, design, entertainment and lifestyle in thrilling new ways across a series of major global properties.
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,70M
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington. Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,204 Sqft Powder room Maid room Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Emergency exits Fire facilities Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Barbeque area Green surrounding School & Institute Community Hall Sports court Fitness centre Sunken Seating Tennis & Basketball court Pet area Splash pad Outdoor games zone Hotel-like drop off area Cinema room Locations Nearby; MBR Al Maktoum City – 05 mins Downtown Dubai – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins Global Village – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Apartment building Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, UAE
from
€197,000
Developer: Damac properties
Three residential towers offering studios, along with one and two-bedroom apartments with panoramic views of the DAMAC Hills development and its green outdoor spaces. Bellavista condominiums in Dubai for sale looks out over the Trump International Golf Club Dubai with a universe of facilities at street level. An elegant lobby welcomes you home, and your apartment is thoughtfully designed to maximise both living space and exceptional views. Bellavista is part of an established community, and benefits from life necessities such as shops and cafés, a convenient school, as well as an expanse of green parkland and outdoor fun. Fitness Centre Swimming Pool State-of-the-art Gymnasium Steam Room and Sauna Access to the world-class Amenities of DAMAC Hills Golf course Community skate park Stables Wave pool Trump International Golf Club Dubai Spinneys and Carrefour supermarkets with café and ATM DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002,delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, includingthe UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, and Oman, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the Company has delivered close to 32,000 homes, with a development portfolio of more than 34,000 at various stages of planning and progress.* Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course managed by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Fendi Casa, Just Cavalli, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.
