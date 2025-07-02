Residential complex Motor City

The residential complex consists of four blocks connected by a common podium, which is reserved exclusively for the complex's residents. All residences are characterized by a spacious layout, panoramic windows filling the rooms with natural light, and balconies offering stunning panoramic views of the surrounding area. All residences are sold fully furnished, and every detail has been carefully considered for maximum comfort and style.

Residents of the complex have the opportunity to train on the latest equipment used by Arsenal players. The stylish Arsenal Fitness Zone, designed in collaboration with representatives of the famous soccer club, is ideal for keeping your body in shape and makes every workout as effective as possible.





Layouts (turnkey):



Residence with 1 bedroom / Area from 49.7 m2 / Price from $ 281,500.

Residence with 2 bedrooms / Area from 104.4 м2 / Price from $ 581,700.

Residence with 3 bedrooms / Area from 175.4 м2 / Price from $1,075,900.





Infrastructure - Outside



Pools.

Parks & Lawns.

Zen garden.

Parkour areas & Rock climbing wall.

Dog park.

BBQ area.

Picnic areas.

A jogging path.

Community spaces.

Tennis & Cricket.

Open air movie theater.

Interactive play fountain.





Infrastructure - Inside



Table tennis.

Play area.

Climbing wall for children.

Fitness.

Library.

Yoga & meditation area.

Steam room & sauna.

Pilates studio.

Relaxation areas.

Music studio.

Coworking.



The project provides comprehensive services of a management company, which will fully take care of all issues related to leasing the property and maximizing income. The management process is fully automated and is world-class premium, including maintenance and taxes, which will provide investors with a fully passive cash flow.



Dubai Motor City, located in the heart of Dubai, is a vibrant neighborhood known for its focus on motorsports and automotive lifestyle. It is a mix of entertainment, residential, business, and recreational facilities. Overall, the district offers a unique lifestyle centered on motorsports and car culture, making it an attractive destination for residents and visitors with a passion for cars and racing.