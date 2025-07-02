  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Motor City

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$281,500
16
ID: 25406
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/03/2026

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Address
    5 Street, Villa K27

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    46

About the complex

The residential complex consists of four blocks connected by a common podium, which is reserved exclusively for the complex's residents. All residences are characterized by a spacious layout, panoramic windows filling the rooms with natural light, and balconies offering stunning panoramic views of the surrounding area. All residences are sold fully furnished, and every detail has been carefully considered for maximum comfort and style.

 

Residents of the complex have the opportunity to train on the latest equipment used by Arsenal players. The stylish Arsenal Fitness Zone, designed in collaboration with representatives of the famous soccer club, is ideal for keeping your body in shape and makes every workout as effective as possible.


 

Layouts (turnkey):
 

  • Residence with 1 bedroom / Area from 49.7 m2 / Price from $ 281,500.
  • Residence with 2 bedrooms / Area from 104.4 м2 / Price from $ 581,700.
  • Residence with 3 bedrooms / Area from 175.4 м2 / Price from $1,075,900.


 

Infrastructure - Outside
 

  • Pools.
  • Parks & Lawns.
  • Zen garden.
  • Parkour areas & Rock climbing wall.
  • Dog park.
  • BBQ area.
  • Picnic areas.
  • A jogging path.
  • Community spaces.
  • Tennis & Cricket.
  • Open air movie theater.
  • Interactive play fountain.


 

Infrastructure - Inside
 

  • Table tennis.
  • Play area.
  • Climbing wall for children.
  • Fitness. 
  • Library.
  • Yoga & meditation area.
  • Steam room & sauna.
  • Pilates studio. 
  • Relaxation areas.
  • Music studio. 
  • Coworking.


The project provides comprehensive services of a management company, which will fully take care of all issues related to leasing the property and maximizing income. The management process is fully automated and is world-class premium, including maintenance and taxes, which will provide investors with a fully passive cash flow.
 

Dubai Motor City, located in the heart of Dubai, is a vibrant neighborhood known for its focus on motorsports and automotive lifestyle. It is a mix of entertainment, residential, business, and recreational facilities. Overall, the district offers a unique lifestyle centered on motorsports and car culture, making it an attractive destination for residents and visitors with a passion for cars and racing.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 49.7
Price per m², USD 5,664
Apartment price, USD 281,500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 104.4
Price per m², USD 5,572
Apartment price, USD 581,700
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 175.4
Price per m², USD 6,134
Apartment price, USD 1,08M

