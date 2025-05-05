Residential complex New Esplora Residence with a swimming pool, green and lounge areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Esplora - the name, inspired by the Italian essence of exploring and aiming for beauty, ideally reflects the philosophy of this unique project. Located in the heart of the dynamic area of Jumeirah Village Circle, the project is not just a residential complex, but a carefully thought-out space for life with a conscious approach to details, design and atmosphere.

The 16-storey building rises among cozy parks and sports grounds in JVC - one of the most high developing and harmonious areas of Dubai. Schools, shops, restaurants and cafes are in close proximity.

The territory of the complex has the feel of refined luxury: sober colors, soft lighting, natural materials, and exclusive designer solutions. Spacious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. All living spaces are full of light and feeling of freedom - it's not just life, but a possibility to breathe freely.

The project offers wonderful infrastructure for active and healthy lifestyle. Residents can enjoy a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, basketball, tennis and paddle courts, as well as a football field for those, who like team sports. For nature and fresh air enthusiasts, there are jogging and bike tracks, spacious green areas and cozy walking alleys. Your children will be able to have fun at the specially equipped playgrounds, and your pets will find their corner in the pet park. For family meetings and friendly gatherings, there is the unique barbecue area, where you can spend cozy evenings with your near and dear ones. For complete relaxation, there is a fitness club and lounge areas, where you can recharge the batteries after a busy day.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

barbecue area

kids' playground

lounge areas

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Payment plan: 10/90

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Medical clinic - 3 minutes

Circle Mall - 9 minutes

Dubai International Stadium - 13 minutes

Dubai Miracle Garden - 16 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure