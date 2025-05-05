Residential complex Residential complex Maya 3 with a swimming pool in the heart of Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE

Discover Maya 3 - a new residential project in the heart of Dubailand, one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai. This complex offers the ideal balance between comfort of urban life and seclusion in the midst of nature. The area is famous for its family atmosphere, abundance of green areas and entertainment facilities, as well as convenient location, which ensures easy access to the key landmarks of the city, including leading schools, shopping malls, medical facilities, and main highways.

Each residence in Maya 3 is thought out to the last detail and meets the highest quality and comfort standards. Spacious and luminous apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms create the ideal conditions for life, and premium finishing and modern design underline style and elegance. High ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and refined materials create luxury and cozy atmosphere, and functional layout makes each room really comfortable for everyday life.

Everything for comfortable living is thought out in Maya 3. The best amenities for recreation, sports and entertainment are waiting for you here. The modern gym is fitted with sophisticated equipment, allowing to keep fit in the comfortable environment. The large swimming pool will become your favourite place for relaxation after a busy day, where you can refresh and enjoy tranquility. There is a one-off spacious banquet hall, where you can make family celebrations and meetings with friends. The whole territory of the complex is under around-the-clock security, and central air conditioning system ensures comfortable climate at any time of the year.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

around-the-clock security

central air conditioning

banquet hall

Payment plan: 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

Within walking distance, there are numerous shops, cafes, restaurants and other commercial premises, ensuring comfortable and vibrant urban rhythm of life. Proximity to leading educational institutions, such as The Aquila School (just 600 meters) and GEMS FirstPoint School (1.1 km), makes this complex the ideal choice for families with children.