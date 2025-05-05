Residential complex Townhouses in the new residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools, lounge areas and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Discover the unique residence in Emaar South, where sophisticated style meets natural beauty. ES Golf Meadow is a place, created for dreamers, for those, who appreciate harmony, comfort and breathtaking views.

This residential complex is surrounded by the 18-hole championship gold course, which gives breathtaking panoramic views and secluded atmosphere. You can enjoy natural silence here, walking along shadow alleys, or admire sunsets at the spacious terraces. Every architectural element is thought-out to the last detail: soft natural colors, natural materials, refined focuses of wood and stone create warmth and coziness in the interior, and large windows allow to enjoy surrounding beauty to the full.

ES Golf Meadow offers elegant residences with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as exclusive penthouses. The complex has a strategic location, ensuring quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Al Maktoum International Airport.

There are premium amenities for residents in order that every day is full of joy and comfort. Swimming pools for children and adults, waterfront lounge areas, a fitness center with modern equipment, yoga spaces and a paddle court are at your disposal. There are kids' play areas and safe playgrounds, where children can have fun. Those, who like activities, will appreciate jogging tracks, tennis courts and table tennis tables. And for cozy evenings with family and friends, the complex features spacious barbecue areas and green parks.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' playground

tennis and paddle courts

golf course

fitness center

yoga area

gym

barbecue area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20.

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the perfect transport accessibility, you can easily get to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and the international airport, and proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, schools and medical facilities makes the project the ideal choice for both life and investment.