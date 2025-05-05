  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Townhouses in the new residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools, lounge areas and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Townhouses in the new residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools, lounge areas and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,35M
14/04/2025
$1,34M
13/04/2025
$1,34M
12/04/2025
$1,34M
11/04/2025
$1,37M
10/04/2025
$1,38M
09/04/2025
$1,39M
08/04/2025
$1,39M
06/04/2025
$1,39M
05/04/2025
$1,37M
04/04/2025
$1,39M
03/04/2025
$1,41M
02/04/2025
$1,41M
01/04/2025
$1,40M
30/03/2025
$1,40M
29/03/2025
$1,41M
28/03/2025
$1,41M
27/03/2025
$1,41M
26/03/2025
$1,41M
25/03/2025
$1,40M
24/03/2025
$1,40M
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25453
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2442588
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Discover the unique residence in Emaar South, where sophisticated style meets natural beauty. ES Golf Meadow is a place, created for dreamers, for those, who appreciate harmony, comfort and breathtaking views.

This residential complex is surrounded by the 18-hole championship gold course, which gives breathtaking panoramic views and secluded atmosphere. You can enjoy natural silence here, walking along shadow alleys, or admire sunsets at the spacious terraces. Every architectural element is thought-out to the last detail: soft natural colors, natural materials, refined focuses of wood and stone create warmth and coziness in the interior, and large windows allow to enjoy surrounding beauty to the full.

ES Golf Meadow offers elegant residences with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as exclusive penthouses. The complex has a strategic location, ensuring quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Al Maktoum International Airport.

There are premium amenities for residents in order that every day is full of joy and comfort. Swimming pools for children and adults, waterfront lounge areas, a fitness center with modern equipment, yoga spaces and a paddle court are at your disposal. There are kids' play areas and safe playgrounds, where children can have fun. Those, who like activities, will appreciate jogging tracks, tennis courts and table tennis tables. And for cozy evenings with family and friends, the complex features spacious barbecue areas and green parks.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playground
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • golf course
  • fitness center
  • yoga area
  • gym
  • barbecue area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20.

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the perfect transport accessibility, you can easily get to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and the international airport, and proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, schools and medical facilities makes the project the ideal choice for both life and investment.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Azizi Fawad
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$428,400
Residential complex 48 Parkside
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$294,213
Residential complex Spacious apartments and residences with private pools, views of the harbour, yacht club, islands and golf course, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$730,785
Apartment building Aeternitas Franck Muller by London Gate
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$737,662
Residential complex Sky Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$523,453
You are viewing
Residential complex Townhouses in the new residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools, lounge areas and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$202,668
Welcome to Empire Lake Views Liwan - a place, where comfort, style and nature blend harmoniously and create the ideal space for life, work and relaxation. Cozy studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as spacious duplexes with 3 bedrooms are available. Most of apartments have a private…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter DAMAC Lagoons Morocco
Residential quarter DAMAC Lagoons Morocco
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$803,223
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 213–2 369 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Morocco — the last cluster in DAMAC Lagoons from DAMAC Properties, which was announced in the second quarter of 2023. It will include 471 residences: 428 townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms and 43 exclusive villas with 6-7 bedrooms. The decoration will use Zellij mosaic tiles and carved wood embody…
Agency
Capri Realty Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$885,751
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a restaurant, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground. Facilities and equipment …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications