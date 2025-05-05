Residential complex New complex of townhouses Greenspoint 2 with a swimming pool, kids' play areas and parks, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Greenspoint 2 is a new gated complex of townhouses in the prestigious area of Emaar South, which combines comfort of urban life with natural harmony. Spacious residences are designed in such a way to fill tou home with natural light and the feeling of coziness, and modern architectural solutions ensure convenience and privacy. Surrounded by green parks and landscaped gardens, this residential complex offers its residents an opportunity to enjoy nature without leaving the community.

Residents of Greenspoint 2 can lead an active and healthy lifestyle due to well-developed infrastructure of the complex. There are spacious alleys for walks, and for those, who like sports, there are bike and jogging tracks among picturesque landscapes. Families with children will appreciate kids' play areas, which are equipped with consideration to safety and entertainment for the youngest of kids. For outdoor recreation, there are barbecue areas, where you can spend time with family and friends, enjoying Dubai warm climate.

Each townhouse combines stylish design and functionality, offering spacious residential areas, quality finishing and fully equipped kitchens. The gated territory of the complex ensures safety and tranquility, and modern amenities create the ideal conditions for life. This project is created for those, who appreciate freedom, motion and harmony with nature.

Amenities:

swimming pool

bike tracks and jogging trails

barbecue area

fitness center

kids' play areas

green parks and gardens

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan 10/70/20

Features of the flats

Fully fitted kitchens

Location and nearby infrastructure

Emaar South is a dynamic family-orientated community set amid lush landscapes and a championship golf course. Designed for modern living, it features pedestrian-friendly paths, top schools, retail, healthcare, and luxury hotels—all just steps away.