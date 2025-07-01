  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
19
ID: 23240
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2415614
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    DAMAC Properties (~ 800 m)

About the complex

Rove Dubai Marina by IRTH Group is the unique project, which embodies combination of refined style and comfort of the coastal life. It was designed in cooperation with famous Rove Hotels brand and offers not only accommodation, but the full-scale lifestyle in the heart of Dubai Marina - one of the most prestigious areas of the city.

The project is notable for its modern design and functional layouts, which have been created with account taken of the requirements of modern megapolis citizens. Spacious and luminous apartments with cozy interiors will be ideal for those, who appreciate harmony of style and convenience. Every detail is well-thought-out here: from high-quality finishing to innovation technologies, used to create maximum comfort.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • reflexology area
  • Finnish sauna
  • indoor infinity pool
  • modern gym
  • spacious co-working areas
  • Rove Cafe and Energise Bar

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 50/50%

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The main feature of Rove Dubai Marina is its location. The project surrounded by high-class restaurants, boutiques, parks, and the promenade with yachts, allowing to enjoy all the privileges of the coastal life. The convenient access to the main highways makes it the ideal choice for active lifestyle.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
