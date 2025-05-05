Residential complex Spacious penthouses in the new residential complex 15 Cascade, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

15 Cascade by Iman Developers is an exclusive residential complex in the prestigious Motor City area, inspired by the combination of the dynamics of urban life and the smoothness of natural elements. The architectural concept of the project reflects the rapidity of movement and the softness of water lines, creating a harmonious space for living. Spacious residences with 3.3-meter high ceilings, panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts provide a feeling of space filled with natural light. Semi-furnished apartments with fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms offer convenience and functionality, while the use of ceramics from Versace emphasizes the status and sophistication of the project.

15 Cascade offers a rich selection of amenities that create an atmosphere of resort comfort in the heart of Dubai. Residents will be able to enjoy a luxury resort-style swimming pool, a modern gym, a co-working area and lounge spaces with gaming machines. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is a basketball court, a paddle tennis court and an outdoor sports area. The landscaped area with green areas and designer landscape solutions promotes a relaxing holiday after a busy day.

Semi-furnished apartments

Fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms

White walls

3.3 m ceilings

Versace ceramics

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure

The Motor City location provides the perfect balance between privacy and accessibility to key areas of Dubai. It is close to prestigious schools, medical centres, shopping malls and restaurants, as well as convenient transport links.